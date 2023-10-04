Dorian Woodruff Will Encore THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN at Pangea October 24th

Dorian Woodruff presents: The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman

October 24th

Pangea

Broadway World Cabaret Award nominee Dorian Woodruff returns to Pangea with a celebration of the lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman and to the music created with some of the greatest composers of our time including Marvin Hamlisch, Dave Grusin, and Johnny Mandel, to name a few, on October 24th at 7:00 p.m. at Pangea, New York City's cozy downtown club. (Ticket link HERE.)

Woodruff grew up listening to the classic tunes to be presented in his program. He had a great appreciation for the compositions, but it wasn’t until 2006, when he took a class at the Nashville Jazz Workshop, that he fell in love with these beautiful songs. Among the songs that captured Dorian's attention were Where Do You Start? Cinnamon and Clove, Nice and Easy, Every Now and Then, The Way We Were, and many more that will be featured in this tribute show that Broadway World correspondent Ricky Pope reviewed warmly and with enthusiasm HERE.

More About Dorian Woodruff:

Dorian Woodruff is an accomplished cabaret singer and has performed in clubs internationally while providing touring and studio vocals. In New York, He has appeared at Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, Don’t Tell Mama, The Beach Café, and Pangea. His shows ‘Welcome Home: Everybody Has a Story’ and ‘Studio Musician: The Music of Manilow” were nominated for multiple awards. He has appeared in Chicago at Davenport’s and The Jazz Cave at the Nashville Jazz Workshop, and the New York Cabaret Convention in Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall.

What The Critics Say:

"Many songwriters of today would be lucky to have their more thoughtful material rendered by such a thoughtful and caring vocalist." - Rob Lester, Cabaret Scenes

“He captivates the audience with his singing and acting prowess.” – Gerry Geddes, Bistro

“Smooth-voiced and charming.” – Marilyn Lester, NiteLife Exchange

“Mr. Woodruff has the great good fortune to have been born with one of the most attractive, most pleasing voices in the music business.” – Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

“Woodruff’s smooth, warm, inviting vocals and the understated celebration of his delivery were a perfect welcome.” – Gerry Geddes, Bistro

WHAT: “The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman”

WHO: Written and performed by Dorian Woodruff. Directed by Lina Koutrakos. Musical direction and accompaniment by Joe Davidian.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24

WHERE: Pangea, 178 2nd Avenue, NY, NY 10003

TICKETS: $20 online at www.pangeanyc.com, $25 door (cash only). $20 per person food/drink minimum