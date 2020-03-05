Dorian Woodruff Presents WHAT A LITTLE MOONLIGHT CAN DO At The Beach Cafe

Two-time MAC Award nominee and Two-time Broadway World nominee Dorian Woodruff brings to The Beach Cafe stage on Mar. 21 at 9:30pm stories and songs about the effects of the moon in "What a Little Moonlight Can Do." Moons from New York City to Lake George and a good ole country moon,

Woodruff shares stories of seeing the moon all over the world, with the songs of Johnny Mercer, Barry Manilow, Henry Mancini, and many more. At this intimate 60-minute show, Woodruff regales tales of old boyfriends, collaborators, writers and his grandparents.

Says Woodruff, "I've been lucky enough to have had that old moon catch me by surprise from a lot of different angles and from a lot of different places all over the world."

Tickets available online at www.thebeachcafe.com, Per person food/drink minimum applies.





