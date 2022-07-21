David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris Bring 'Liberace & Liza: A Tribute' to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris in "Liberace & Liza: A Tribute" on Thursday, August 11, 2022. David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris share the stage as Liberace and Liza Minnelli creating an exhilarating night of musical and comical fireworks. This blinged-out tribute to these two legendary gems includes authentic Liberace piano medleys such as his "Gershwin Medley" and "Chopsticks" to high-voltage Liza hits including "Cabaret," "Stepping Out" and "New York, New York." And they both love to get "modern" with their own special takes on Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

Musical arrangements and supervision by Bo Ayars, Liberace's actual music director from 1973-1985.

David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris in "Liberace & Liza: A Tribute" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, August 11, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT David Saffert

Like Liberace, David is a classically trained pianist originally from Wisconsin. He has been seen on stage in sketch comedy, improv, solo piano concerts, and in his very own music & comedy variety shows. Sans sequins David has worked with The Guthrie Theater (MN), Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland Opera, Oregon Symphony, and the Interlochen Arts Camp. Some of David's favorite Liberace tribute highlights have been at Feinstein's at the Nikko (CA), Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael (IN), eSPACE King Edward (Calgary, AB) and as a featured guest on two Under the Vegas Sun television episodes filmed at The Liberace Mansion in Las Vegas.

MORE ABOUT Jillian Snow Harris

Jillian is a singer and actor who graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. Some of her first Liza Minnelli tributes were at Gotham Comedy Club, the Laugh Factory, and ComixNYC. After seeing her perform, Michael Musto of the Village Voice said, "This could open up Minnelli to a whole new audience!" Eventually, Jillian fled New York so she could get some sleep and found exile in Portland, Oregon where she was featured in the U.S. premiere of "Liza, Liza, Liza." While her sharp comic timing and Liza quirks will have audiences doubled over in laugher, it's when she starts belting out songs that it quickly becomes clear that her talent is no joke.