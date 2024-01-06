David Jackson & David White in COTTON CLUB CONFIDENTIAL to Play 54 Below in February

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present David Jackson & David White in COTTON CLUB CONFIDENTIAL on February 8 & 15, 2024 at 7pm. David Jackson returns to 54 Below with David White in a new show that highlights the power of friendship of two song and dance men bringing back the memory of a glamorous time gone by. Secrets will be shared, and souls bared. And isn't that what friends are for?

The show will star David Jackson & David White with special guest artist, Allyson Tucker. Lynnette Barkley will direct and choreograph, Scott Brooks wrote the book, Alex Rybeck is musical director.

David Jackson & David White in COTTON CLUB CONFIDENTIAL plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 8 & 15, 2024 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51.00 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the button below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

David Jackson had his Broadway debut in Eubie! Other Broadway credits: My One And Only, La Cage Aux Folles, and Grand Hotel.

David White had his Broadway debut in Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits: Five Guys Named Moe and The Full Monty.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.