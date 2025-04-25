Darwin Del Fabro Comes To 54 Below With A MUSICAL JOURNEY In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Darwin Del Fabro in A Musical Journey on Thursday, May 22 at 7:00pm. After a year-long pause for surgeries and recovery during her transition, Darwin Del Fabro will step back onto the stage for the first time at 54 Below.

Featuring a melodic blend of her latest four albums, and showcasing a rich tapestry of music in both English and Portuguese that highlights her roots, Darwin will explore the vibrant American musical landscape while also paying tribute to the iconic Brazilian singer Elis Regina.

From Irving Berlin's timeless works to the stories that define her journey and transition intermingling with the classics of Tom Jobim songs in English, this show will be a heartfelt exploration of identity, culture, and the power of music.

Darwin Del Fabro in A Musical Journey plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, May 22, at7:00pm. Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $62.50 (includes $7.40 in fees.) Premiums are $101 (includes $11 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only avail able by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT DARWIN DEL FABRO

Darwin (she/her) is a writer, actor, singer, dancer and producer who recently appeared in Blumhouse Productions' They/Them, a new film directed by John Logan, now now streaming on Peacock. Since moving to New York, she starred as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream with the Juneberry Collec tive, as Adam in The Feather Doesn't Fall Far From The Wing at Signature Theatre, and as Dominic in Real the Play at the Tank.

Darwin has four albums recorded — the cast recording of The Irving Berlin revue Be Careful, It's My Heart, Darwin Del Fabro in Rio, and Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Jobim. She recently released Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Jobim 2, and Darwin Del Fabro: Revisiting Elis Regina. Darwin was in the origi nal Brazilian productions of Shrek The Musical, Fiddler on The Roof, and The Wizard of Oz, and was in the hit Brazilian soap opera “Ligações Perigosas” (based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and “Novo Mundo.”

Darwin founded Madalena Productions, a production company working across stage, screen, and mu sic studios.

