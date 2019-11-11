Daniel Abrahamson Returns to Birdland Theatre with SECOND DATE

Birdland Theater will present Daniel Abrahamson in "Second Date" on Sunday, December 1 at 7:30pm.

Fresh off his first sold out "First Date," composer/lyricist Daniel Abrahamson wants to take you on a "Second Date" with all new songs, some Broadway faces, new glasses and a swinging band led by musical genius Matt Lowy.

Featuring Jewelle Blackman ("Hadestown"), Evan Smith ("Play That Goes Wrong"), Mary Antonini ("The Prom") Gabi Epstein ("Little Shop of Horrors" Stratford Festival), Maxwell Beer, Jeremy Lapalme, Liz Byrne, Steve Wallace, Katherine Winter, and newcomer Zoe Wilson.

Daniel Abrahamson is an up and coming, award winning composer/lyricist based in Toronto, Canada. He's under commission by several prominent theatre companies in Canada, including the Musical Stage Company, Bravo Academy, and the Canadian Musical Theatre Project under Michael Rubinoff (home of Come From Away). In NYC he's a proud second year member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, sold out 54 Below and played Birdland's Cast Party, and won't rest until he's considered relevant.

"Abrahamson's storytelling skills are his greatest strength, but certainly not his only. Each piece was catchy, memorable and full of clever rhyming lyrics and word play. Based on the music we heard in his first-ever New York show, Abrahamson may be just what this city needs: full of fresh ideas, creative stories, and compelling characters." Theatre Pizazz - Sheila Watko

Daniel Abrahamson & Friends in "Second Date"

Birdland Theater, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

December 1 at 7:30pm

www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080

$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum





