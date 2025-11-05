Dancer Hope Boykin Honored at The 92nd Street Y, New York’s Extraordinary Women Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancer, choreographer, and educator Hope Boykin was honored with the Inspiration Through the Arts Award at The 92nd Street Y, New York’s Extraordinary Women Awards, now celebrating its tenth year. The ceremony, hosted by ABC News Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, recognized Boykin’s decades of contributions to dance, mentorship, and artistic innovation.

In a highlight moment of the evening, Boykin received a surprise performance of her 1998 work Again, Ave, choreographed to Leslie Odom, Jr.’s “Ave Maria.” The performance was delivered by Boykin’s longtime friend and collaborator Michael Rushing, Associate Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, who had told Boykin he was unable to attend due to illness. Odom and his wife, Nicolette Robinson (Purlie Victorious), were also in attendance as Boykin’s guests.

Presenting the award, Juju Chang said, “Hope is a dancer, choreographer, and educator whose work overflows with energy, precision, and heart. For more than two decades, including 20 years with Alvin Ailey, she has redefined what dance can say and how deeply it can move us. She lifts others up, builds community, and leads with generosity and grace. Tonight, we celebrate her artistry and the ways she continues to inspire us all.”

Boykin, who has premiered and created multiple works at 92NY, expressed deep gratitude in her acceptance speech, dedicating the honor to her mother, whom she called “the most extraordinary woman in my life.”

Other honorees at this year’s Extraordinary Women Awards included Catherine Hannah Behrend (Legacy Award), Hillary Koota Krevlin (Leadership in Business Award), and Jenny Paulson (Champions Award).

The Extraordinary Women Awards is one of 92NY’s most important annual fundraising events. Proceeds support the organization’s wide-ranging educational, cultural, and social impact programs, which span early childhood learning, arts education, civic dialogue, senior programs, and the celebration of Jewish life.

Photo Credit: Michael Priest Photography