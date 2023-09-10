DAYBREAK, A One Night Only Concert Directed By L Morgan Lee, to Play the Beechman in October

DAYBREAK is inspired by real-life events and tells the story of two couples in two different time periods, both connected by The Golden Gate Bridge, a wonder of the modern world and notorious suicide destination. The one-night-only concert will be held on Sunday, October 8, 7 p.m. at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W. 42nd Street.

This adapted version of the 2011 award-winning musical written by Bobby Cronin features a revised script/score and tackles issues such as self-love, acceptance, mental health, female ambition, infidelity, and coming out at an older age and will directed by Tony Award nominee, L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop).

Casting to be announced.

While DAYBREAK won the 2011 NJ Playwrights Award and had productions opening on the same day in both London and the US, the piece took a backseat to Bobby's larger projects The Concrete Jungle, Mary & Max, and 'Til Death Do Us Part [all of which were set for productions in 2020.] During the pandemic, Bobby decided to look at DAYBREAK again.

“I initially conceived DAYBREAK as a way to deal with my father being ill, knowing the end was near”, said Cronin. “He died shortly after the piece premiered. Re-examining it through the eyes of loss and having a close friend going through a storyline directly from the musical (but in real life), helped me dive back in. I cut songs, wrote new ones, cut those, changed lyrics, built new story arcs, etc. Being a decade older since writing the material, so much has happened in the world and I've grown as a person and as a writer. Plus, working with L Morgan Lee has been a blessing. Her insight and dramaturgical guidance have helped bring DAYBREAK 2.0 to life.”

Tickets are $20 + $25 food/drink minimum.

To purchase tickets, please visit the link below.

About L Morgan Lee (director) (she/her) is a Tony Award nominated actress and storyteller known for her history-making turn in A Strange Loop on Broadway - a performance which also garnered her an Antonyo Award and a Drama League Distinguished Performance nomination. In London, she was seen playing famed artist Lili Elbe in a musical adaptation of The Danish Girl (currently in development). Other work includes well over a decade of Off-Broadway, Regional, International/National concerts and tours with artists from Paul McCartney to Our Lady J. In the studio, L Morgan was the voice of Ornate Williams in the Sugar Maple Series w. Fred Savage (Osiris Media) and can be found on Joe Iconis' album (Ghostlight Records), The Rainbow Lullaby Album (Broadway Records).

About Bobby Cronin (playwright) (he/him) is the award-winning composer/writer of Mary & Max with bookwriter Crystal Skillman (Critically-acclaimed European Premiere at Austria's Theatre Linz late 2019; World Premiere Theatre Calgary late 2018 Winner Best Musical, Winner of 2018 MUT Critics Award in Germany); 'Til Death Do Us Part (World Premiere 2020 COVID CANCELED, 2018-2020 SDSU New Works Award) with bookwriter Caroline Prugh; Concrete Jungle commissioned by ArtsEd London (President: Andrew Lloyd Webber); Daybreak (winner of the New Jersey Playwrights Festival) premiered in NJ & London's Tristan Bates Theatre on the same day. He composed the score for several short films, the hit podcast King Kirby, the London production of Rain and Zoe Save The World by Crystal Skillman, and Christine Toy Johnson's A Little More Blue. As a music producer: Ready for More (Kenzi Richardson), Out of Body (Caitlin Cameron), First (Skyler Fields), hindsight (Claire Kennedy), Lauren (Lauren Elder). Yale grad. DG Member