Constantine Maroulis, Heath Saunders & More Join BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Broadway talents including Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), Heath Saunders (Company) and Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) complete the starry lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Queen on May 26 at The Cutting Room. A knockout roster of Broadway stars will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the British rock band, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations.

In addition to Maroulis, Saunders, and Parker, the full lineup boasts Ben Clark (Almost Heaven), Mia Gerachis (Sweeney Todd), Aaron LaVigne (Jesus Christ Superstar), Lala (South Pacific), Alexa Green(Wicked), Tyce Green (Jesus Christ Superstar), Gracie McGraw, Jared Zirilli (Wicked), Featured background singers are Meg Dwinell, D’Nasya Jordan, and Mia Gentile.

The concert will give tribute to Freddie Mercury’s epic rock band and their acclaimed repertoire, including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Are the Champions”, “We Will Rock You”, and “Somebody to Love”. The music is directed by Ben Moss and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Queen, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary band. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and most recently Celine Dion. To view upcoming concerts, such as Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, and ABBA, visit their website: broadwaysings.com.

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $30 - $65. All seating sections are first come, first served, but all patrons in the Main Room are guaranteed a seat. All ages welcome and all performers are subject to change.

