Connect With Live Music at PIANO BAR LIVE!

PIANO BAR LIVE! is lighting up screens worldwide from Brandy's Piano Bar, Mondays at 7pm. The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music. If you can't be in our live studio audience, you can watch PIANO BAR LIVE! produced by ScoBar Entertainment, streaming at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive to chat on Facebook with old friends and new, as we all watch together.

Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, with co-host "singer/slinger" Bobby Belfry, is a veritable Who's Who of Piano Bar, Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience.

Guests for February 24th are Lina Koutrakos, Monique Morgan, Doris Dear, Diane Arnstein, Ann Kittredge & JD Smurthwaite.

For more information visit www.pianobarlive.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive.





