Claybourne Elder, Zane Phillips, Bradley Gibson & More to Star in LEAVES: SONGS OF OURSELVES at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present Leaves: Songs of Ourselves on June 27th, 2022 - a celebration of the iconic Walt Whitman, inspired by his Song of Myself: "I celebrate myself, and what I assume you shall assume, for every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you."

Leaves: Songs of Ourselves celebrates Pride Month with a new cycle of songs based on and inspired by one of the greatest American poets who, 160 years ago in New York City, turned the literary world upside down with his shockingly erotic queer poems. Rodney Bush and Eric Rosen's evening of contemporary folk, rock, and theater music explores the joy, complexity, romance, and pleasure of being gay in New York in 1855 and now.

Think Leaves of Grass, but with a killer folk/rock band and a chance to hang out with some of the hottest queer actors on Broadway. Audiences will also be the first to hear live performances of songs from the new musical Stoker, Eric and Rodney's new musical about the rivalry between Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde, both Whitman devotees.

The night will feature Claybourne Elder who is currently in Company on Broadway and plays John Adams on HBO's hit series The Gilded Age; Zane Phillips who stars in the gay movie of the summer Fire Island; Bradley Gibson who played Simba in The Lion King and will soon be seen in Netflix's new legal drama Partner Track; Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!, Giant); Adam Hyndman (Once on this Island, Hadestown); and queer glam rock star Antony Alfaro (Tony and the Kiki).

A night of raucous and sexy fun, great new music, and some of the best gay poems ever written, Leaves is definitely more of a party than an English class, which honors the spirit of gay New York and its most famous chronicler!

TICKETS

Leaves: Songs of Ourselves plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 27th, 2022. There is a $45-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE WRITERS!

Rodney Bush is a globally based Composer and Songwriter. He has worked for HBO as a composer and music editor. He is the keyboardist, co-songwriter, and one of the founding members of the glam rock band Tony & The Kiki. Selected Composition: Stoker, LEAVES: Songs of Ourselves, Around The World In 80 days (world premier Theatre Raleigh), perhaps you forgot, Project Adjective Vol 1& 2, Wholly Chill, LeFay, Involuntary Memory, Any Exit, Selected Songwriting Collaborations: valleygirl, Zeniba Now, Jay Adana, Brad Gibson, anatu. He has been a music director and conductor on over 50 productions nationally and internationally of musicals and operas both canonical and in development. He has served as the music director for many Broadway talents including: Eva Noblezada, Eden Espinosa, Zeniba Now, Carmen Cusack, Nick Adams, and Claybourne Elder.

Eric Rosen is the book writer and lyricist of the musicals VENICE (Public Theater, named "Best Musical of the Year" by Time Magazine, Original Cast Recording, Ghostlight), WINESBURG OHIO (Best New Musical, Joseph Jefferson, Barrymore Awards), and co-writer of CLAY at Lincoln Center Theater, among others. His plays include DREAM BOY, LOT'S WIFE, WHITMAN, and UNDONE have been seen on major stages in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and across the country. TV projects include THE TRAIL, NETUSER, and CHRISTMAS IN THE CATSKILLS. A multi-award winning theater director and producer, he holds a doctorate in performance studies from Northwestern University. He is founder of About Face Theater, Chicago's queer theater company, for which he was inducted to Chicago's LGBTQ Hall of Fame.