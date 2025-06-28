Christian Sands Quartet, Birdland Big Band and More Set for Birdland July 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this July with a full slate of nightly performances! At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Christian Sands Quartet, Birdland Big Band with Special Guest Ashley Pezzotti, Ashley Pezzotti, Luke Hickey, Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Bryan Eng, Maucha Adnet with Helio Alves and Guilherme Monteiro, Karen Mason, Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet, Margot Sergent Sextet, Deborah Silver Quartet, Andy Karl and Dominic Scaglione, Jr., Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes, Dan Block Quartet, Underworld Orchestra (Hadestown Band) and John Pizzarelli Trio.

Birdland Theater will present The Anderson Brothers Play Artie Shaw, Pasquale Grasso Quartet w/ Luigi Grasso, Hot Club of Cowtown, and Bria Skonberg.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

July 1-5 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/1-3); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/4-5) – Birdland Jazz Club

Christian Sands Quartet

Once a breathtaking piano prodigy employed by the great Christian McBride in his trio and his Inside Straight band, the consummate Christian Sands has since blossomed into a mature voice in music. With his 2020 release “Be Water,” Sands garnered an NAACP Image Award win and a Grammy nomination. His next recording, “Christmas Stories,” offered fresh takes on classics featuring modern jazz greats Stefon Harris, Marvin Sewell, Keita Ogawa, and Jimmy Greene—and his most recent effort, “Embracing Dawn” (Mack Avenue, 2024) sees the pianist in finer and finer form. Sands is a Steinway Artist and an American Pianists Association Jazz Fellowship Awards Finalist. He brings his 4-piece group for the week at the jazz club.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 4 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club



Birdland Big Band with Special Guest Ashley Pezzotti

This July 4th, enjoy the wonderful Ashley Pezzotti with Birdland’s very own Birdland Big Band! Called a “performer to watch” by DownBeat Magazine, Queens-born Pezzotti has performed with jazz icon Wynton Marsalis (on his 2020 recording The Ever Fonky Lowdown and on their latest national tour), country legend Keith Urban, and piano prodigy Joey Alexander. Her debut recording, We’ve Only Just Begun, saw her backed by the Emmet Cohen Trio and other young lions; and with vocals indebted to the great jazz singers like Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, Pezzotti offers listeners a chance to relax into the music they know and love, while bringing a freshness of presence that enchants her audiences. For this Independence Day engagement, she joins the unmatched congregation of modern-day style that is the Birdland Big Band. Every Friday—and for two headlining weeks a year—the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn’t another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 5-6 (Saturday-Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ashley Pezzotti

Called a “performer to watch” by DownBeat Magazine, Queens-born Ashley Pezzotti takes an early set on the Birdland Jazz Club stage four consecutive Saturdays in October to deliver her trademark renditions of American standards. This 27-year-old rising star has performed with jazz icon Wynton Marsalis (on his 2020 recording The Ever Fonky Lowdown and on their latest national tour), country legend Keith Urban, and piano prodigy Joey Alexander. On her debut recording, We’ve Only Just Begun, she was backed by the Emmet Cohen Trio and other young lions. With vocals indebted to the great jazz singers like Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, Pezzotti offers listeners a chance to relax into the music they know and love, while bringing a freshness of presence that enchants her audiences.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 4-6 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Artie Shaw

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music’s biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They’ve headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them this Tuesday in March as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover’s type of jazz: this time honoring the music of composer, author, and uncompromising clarinet genius Artie Shaw, whose hits included “Begin the Beguine” and “Frenesi” in the 1930s and 40s.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 7 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Luke Hickey Presents “Strike”

On Monday, July 7, Luke Hickey returns to Birdland with “Strike,” an evening of percussive conversation that explores the musical possibilities of tap dance. The program features original compositions and inventive takes on jazz standards, performed with vibraphone, body percussion, drums, cajon, sand dance, and tap. Hailed as “never unmusical” by The New York Times, Hickey is a New York-based tap dancer, choreographer, and teacher originally from Chapel Hill, NC. A 2020 Dance Magazine “25 to Watch” pick, he’s performed at prestigious venues including Birdland, Jacob’s Pillow, Little Island, and 92NY, and is a longtime member of Michelle Dorrance’s award-winning company, Dorrance Dance. Hickey has also collaborated with artists like Arturo O’Farrill, Keyon Harrold, and Allison Miller, with whom he’s currently touring in the multidisciplinary show Rivers in Our Veins.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 8–12 (Tuesday–Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/8–10); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/11–12) –

Birdland Jazz Club

Anat Cohen Quartetinho

Anat Cohen—the Grammy-nominated clarinetist and saxophonist beloved at Birdland for her guest appearances with David Ostwald’s Monday night residency band—is a forward-thinking artist whose love of authentic trad-jazz stylings hasn’t stopped her from making broad-ranging and powerfully contemporary musical statements. Her inventive, chamber-style “Quartetinho” project is no exception. Originally founded in 2022 with the debut “Quarteninho” (Anzic Records), the group released “Bloom” (also on Anzic) in 2024. The ensemble includes Vitor Gonçalves (piano/accordion), Tal Mashiach (bass/guitar), and James Shipp (vibraphone/marimba/percussion). “Bloom” features new compositions from each band member—spanning flamenco, tango, and Afro‑Brazilian dance—alongside sparkling renditions of Thelonious Monk (“Trinkle, Tinkle”) and Agustín Barrios’ “La Catedral.” With a sonic palette that is global, delicately wrought, and dynamic, this critically-acclaimed project is something to witness first-hand. You can do so all week at Cohen’s peak-summer engagement.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 11-13 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Pasquale Grasso Quartet w/ Special Guest Luigi Grasso

Praised by Pat Metheny as “maybe the best jazz guitar player I’ve heard in my entire life,” the stunning guitarist Pasquale Grasso is one of the most beautiful and innovative musical voices of a generation. Grasso’s eloquent classical technique, jazz phrasing, bebop rhythms and nimble fret fireworks have distinguished him as a celebrated 21st century virtuoso. He has recorded 11 albums on the Sony Masterworks label, showcasing Grasso in solo-guitar format; and he performed on the 2x-Grammy-winning Samara Joy’s two recordings, Linger Awhile and Samara Joy. Grasso augments his normal trio set up with a special guest: his brother Luigi, an exceptional saxophonist.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 12 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Bryan Eng

Bryan Eng, multi-faceted Broadway actor and acclaimed jazz pianist and singer, is one of the most promising and accomplished entertainers of his generation. With a sound and showmanship compared to masters such as Nat King Cole and Harry Connick Jr., Eng’s musicality packs a punch of energy that manages to maintain an alluring level of intimacy. At just 27, Eng has begun to make big strides across industries. His talents as an actor and musician have been featured in movies, TV, and on Broadway, as well as at venues the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center. His ability to compose and arrange music for all styles has led him to musical collaborations with stars such as Heather Headley, Stephen Colbert, The American Pops Orchestra, and more. Eng attended Northwestern University in Chicago. Holding multiple performance residencies and starring at regional theaters, Chicago Now proclaimed, “Bryan Eng is one of Chicago’s bright stars.” While in the Windy City, Eng was invited to join the Broadway cast of Plaza Suite with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Now a New York star in ascension, Eng became the Carlyle Hotel’s youngest resident performer in its 70-year history. He continues to maintain a rigorous national touring schedule leading his three groups: the Bryan Eng Trio, the Bryan Eng “Circle Room” Trio, and the Bryan Eng Sextet. His latest album, A Few Days With You, was released in March 2024 on the Club44 Record label.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 13 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club



Maucha Adnet: “Bossa Always Nova” with Helio Alves & Guilherme Monteiro

Brazilian vocalist Maucha Adnet brings an evening of rich, rhythmically vibrant music to Birdland in her program “Bossa Always Nova.” Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Adnet is renowned for her deeply personal interpretations of Brazilian standards, shaped by her early work with vocal group Céu da Boca—with which she made her professional debut at age 15—and by a decade of close collaboration with the legendary Antônio Carlos Jobim. From 1984 to 1994, she toured the world as a member of Jobim’s Banda Nova, recording on several of his iconic late albums, including Antonio Brasileiro. Since moving to New York City in 1987, her collaborations included legends of jazz and Brazilian music, including Randy Brecker, Slide Hampton, Claudio Roditi, Duduka Da Fonseca, Trio da Paz, Mario Adnet, Wynton Marsalis, Bucky Pizzarelli and many others. With her velvety tone and masterful phrasing, Adnet brings audiences on a lyrical journey through Rio’s musical soul—interpreting Jobim classics alongside timeless gems by other Brazilian composers. She will be joined by longtime collaborators Helio Alves on piano and Guilherme Monteiro on guitar.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 14 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason in SPF!

Karen Mason returns to Birdland on March 24 at 7 PM with her new show, “Karen’s Back…at Birdland!” After sold-out performances in Puerto Vallarta, New York, and Chicago, Mason brings a spring-ready bouquet of Broadway and pop songs, including selections from her award-winning new CD, Karen Mason… and All That Jazz. She’ll be joined by Christopher Denny on piano, Ritt Henn on bass, and directed by Barry Kleinbort. Mason is a beloved Broadway and concert star, best known for originating the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (Drama Desk nomination), playing Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and starring in Wonderland, Hairspray, and Love Never Dies. On screen, she recently appeared as Mrs. Marsh in Ryan Murphy’s Halston on Netflix. She earned an Outer Critics Circle Award for And The World Goes ‘Round, is a 14-time MAC Award winner (including the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award), and has recorded nine albums, including the 2024 release All That Jazz. Other credits include Side by Side by Sondheim, Gypsy, White Christmas, and her MAC Award-winning album Right Here/Right Now.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 15-19 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/15-17); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/18-19) – Birdland Jazz Club

Big Chief Donald Harrison Quartet

Master saxophonist Donald Harrison is one of America’s most influential musicians. A mentor to such legends as bassist Christian McBride, emcee The Notorious B.I.G., guitarist Mark Whitfield, and trumpeter Christian Scott, Harrison’s profound contributions to the world of music go far beyond the saxophone. In the 1980s, he served as a member of Art Blakey’s last stretch of Jazz Messengers alongside Terence Blanchard, setting the stage for torch-bearing innovations in the 90s wherein Harrison pioneered a fusion of swing music with hip hop, New Orleans street rhythm, R&B and smooth jazz. Such records as the 1997 Nouveau Swing became classics. More recently, Harrison has composed orchestral works for the Moscow Symphony Orchestra, the Thailand Philharmonic, and the New York Chamber Orchestra. This all while serving in his native New Orleans as Big Chief of Congo Square, where he nourishes and maintains the secret traditions of Afro-New Orleans culture. This powerful figure leads his 5-piece ensemble through a set of contemporary music that is sure to inspire his audience.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 18-20 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Hot Club of Cowtown

One of the most revered groups in Western Swing, the Hot Club of Cowtown is a virtuosic trio performing at the top of their game. Since forming in 1998, the group—an exuberant storm of vocals, fiddle, guitar, and bass—has won a wide range of awards, including both Western Swing Group of the Year and Western Swing Female of the Year (2015, Ameripolitan Music Awards); Best Music Group (2012, Village Voice Jazz and Pop Poll); and induction into the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame (2004). 25 years after vocalist and fiddler Elana James joined forces with guitarist and vocalist Whit Smith, the group—which has performed the Glastonbury Festival, the National Folk Festivals of the US and Australia, Midsummer Night’s Swing at Lincoln Center, the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, and tours with Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, and Willie Nelson.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 19 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Margot Sergent Sextet – A Night of Jazz Chanson: From Paris with Love

Transport yourself back to the 1920 and 30s with Margot Sergent. In her native French, the exquisite vocalist and harpist brings you right into the world of romance, despair, and Bohemian grandeur which characterize the favorite songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and Charles Trenet. Sergent’s trio, So French Cabaret, features double bass and guitar, and together they invite you on a storyteller‘s journey, performing classics like “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, je ne regrette rien,” and “l’Hymne à l’Amour.” Sergent has performed across Paris and at France’s legendary l’Olympia—and as saxophone legend Archie Shepp describes: “What she does is pure poetry. No doubt she is one of the most captivating artists of her generation.”

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 20 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Deborah Silver

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Deborah Silver returns to Birdland! This year’s “Basie Rocks!” (2025, Green Hill) sees her join forces with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra, placing her in the hallowed tradition of legends Joe Williams, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra, who each cut iconic recordings with the band. The album, produced by Rolling Stones and John Mayer drummer Steve Jordan, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Traditional Jazz chart. Silver’s enchanting blend of jazz, Western swing, and pop-infused standards has earned her the company and respect of many in music’s favorites including Quincy Jones (who called her singing “seductive and soul-soothing”) and Freddy Cole, who had her as a special guest for his week at Birdland in 2019. The Mississippi-born, Philadelphia-based artist has headlined at venues like Jazz at Lincoln Center, Blues Alley, 54 Below, and Birdland; prior hits include “Glitter & Grits” (#1 Traditional Jazz and #3 Country Album, Broadway World’s Best Commercial Recording) and “The Gold Standards” (also #1 Billboard Traditional Jazz). A 14-time MAC Award winner (including 2019 Lifetime Achievement) and Broadway World honoree, it is Silver’s pathos, her heartfelt delivery, and her undeniable talent that unfailingly wins over her listeners.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Andy Karl and Dominic Scaglione, Jr. in “Just the Hits”

Tony nominee Andy Karl (Olivier Award winner for Best Actor in Groundhog Day, 3x Tony nominee for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day) and Dominic Scaglione Jr. (Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, toured with Destiny’s Child and Christina Aguilera) bring their roaring revue to Birdland. As Rat-Pack‑style icons Donny Lavage & Bobby Velvet—musicians trying to keep their dream alive while earning money as mobsters for hire—they deliver a high-energy, tongue-in-cheek evening of swaggering standards—“Night and Day,” “Buona Sera,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” and a mafioso’s twist on “...Baby One More Time.” Karl and Scaglione are each formidable frontmen, as proven by their beloved roles in Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, Wicked, and 9 to 5. This hilarious review will leave you in stitches—it’s an offer you can’t refuse!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 22-26 (Tuesday–Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30PM (7/22-24); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/25); 5:30 & 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/26) – Birdland Jazz Club

Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes

This is a husband-wife duet you will not want to miss in a rare two-piano performance! Both leaders in music for the past thirty years, Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes have collaborated for the last several decades with jazz’s foremost artists. Charlap’s working trio (with drum and bass stars Kenny Washington and Peter Washington) has earned him years of accolades; Rosnes’s various groups (with 10 releases on Blue Note Records) have earned her the same. But they also shine as duet performers: Charlap in particular is known for duets with Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, Ron Carter, and his mother, Sandy Stewart. He and Rosnes released Double Portrait (Blue Note) in 2010, 15 years ago. Watch these two masterful musical minds join together again for a long-overdue night of song and improvisation.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 25-27 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00PM & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater



Bria Skonberg

When The Wall Street Journal called Bria Skonberg “one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation,” they were only stating facts. The Canadian trumpeter and vocalist can write, play, and sing, and as she’s proven through performances with Jon Batiste, Wycliffe Gordon, Stephane Wrembel, U2, Sun Ra Arkestra and countless others, Skonberg’s talent is not slowing down. A 3-time JUNO Award Nominee, the winner of Best Vocal Album for her Sony Masterworks debut, and the leader of 6 studio recordings, Skonberg’s talent has earned her over 13 million streams, 85,000 followers, and 6 Downbeat Rising Star nominations. Her music revives the “hot jazz” style, marrying its original verve, exuberance, and virtuosity with a variety of modern influences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 27 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Dan Block Quartet

Saxophonist and clarinetist Dan Block’s big sound and swinging sensibilities have placed him in orchestras led by Maria Schneider, Toshiko Akyoshi, David Berger, Ken Peplowski, and Wynton Marsalis. Block honed his talents over the years with jazz greats Tom Harrell, Frank Wess, Jack McDuff, Harry Allen and Richard Wyands—his performances reflect this deep experience in jazz music, built over many years surrounded by the music’s best. A seasoned accompanist to vocalists, he has backed up Bobby Short, Michael Feinstein, Rosemary Clooney, Anne Hampton Calloway, Catherine Russell, and Tony Bennett, as well as performing in over 30 Broadway shows and a number of motion pictures, including The Aviator, The Good Shepherd, Revolutionary Road, and the HBO series Boardwalk Empire (dir. Martin Scorsese). Block is a consummate professional—as the legendary Frank Wess remarked, “Dan Block always sounds good whatever the call.” He brings a quartet to Birdland Theater.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 28 (Monday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Underworld Orchestra (Hadestown Band) with Special Guests

Drummer Ben Perowsky leads the Hadestown band, "Underworld Orchestra," with special guest vocalist "Gods and Goddesses" from the cast of the hit Broadway show, through a program of their favorite Broadway songs, Jazz standards, and more. Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning musical that retells the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, has become one of Broadway's longest-running shows since its 2019 premiere. The acclaimed production, which received a record-breaking 14 Tony nominations and won eight including Best Musical, features a rich score that showcases both the exceptional musicianship of its orchestra and the vocal talents of its cast.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 29 - August 2 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/29-31); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/1-2) – Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli Trio

Internationally-acclaimed John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. The consummate guitarist has performed on the talk shows of Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien, David Letterman, and Regis Philbin, as well as at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While maintaining a busy touring schedule, John also founded the beloved “Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli,” a nationally syndicated radio program co-hosted with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Long-time a Birdland favorite, Pizzarelli puts on a show you won’t want to miss. With Isaiah J. Thompson (piano) and Michael Karn (bass).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

July 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 (Mondays and Tuesdays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday evening in July at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector’s item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

July 7, 14, 21, 28 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you’re gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing’s for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso’s Cast Party remains a can’t-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America’s own great art form. Now in its 25th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city’s best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano’s now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. In July, catch Ken Peplowski (clarinet, 7/2); Yotam Silberstein (guitar, 7/9); Vinny Raniolo (guitar, 7/16); Pasquale Grasso (guitar, 7/23).

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Thursdays) 5:30 PM & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style group which for decades has served as Woody Allen’s band of choice in his movies, concert tours and other performances—including, on the silver screen, the celebrated Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Appearing on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States, the group features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums). Catch them each Thursday at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 4, 11, 18, 25 (Fridays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn’t another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 6, 13, 20, 27 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world’s most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O’Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music’s most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

