Cheryl Stern Stars In FROM BUFFALO TO BROADWAY Featuring Karen Mason, Adam Heller and Bobby Daye

Broadway veteran and Buffalo native Cheryl Stern stars in a one night only, live stream event featuring Broadway legends and Buffalo artists as they share their talents and tales of survival during the best of times and the worst.

FROM BUFFALO TO BROADWAY honors artist everywhere and celebrates the true grit and passion needed to get through this past year with ingenuity, invention and inspiration.

Cheryl can be seen as Ida Ettenberg (Benjamin's Mom) on the Emmy winning series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Cheryl's Broadway credits include the Tony Award Winning Revival of La Cage Aux Folles, starring Kelsey Grammer, The Women (Roundabout; filmed for PBS), Candide (NY City Opera) and Laughing Room Only starring Jackie Mason.

Off Broadway: Fiorello (New York City Center's Encores!), A Letter to Harvey Milk, Being Audrey, 27 Rue de Fleurus, First Lady Suite (Transport Group - Drama Desk nomination). City Of, Requiem for William, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Game Show, That's Life and The Immigrant.

National Tours: A Grand Night for Singing, Les Miserables, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof and La Cage with George Hamilton.

Regional credits include two productions at the Buffalo Studio Arena (The Sisters Rosensweig and A, My Name is Still Alice), Bells Are Ringing (The Berkshire Theatre Group), Fiddler On The Roof (Goodspeed Opera House), Into The Woods (Baltimore Center Stage/ Westport Playhouse) and Candide (Huntington Theatre, IRNE Award - Best Supporting Actress).

TV: Unforgettable, Guiding Light, All My Children, As the World Turns and Law and Order-Criminal Intent. Also Sondheim: a Celebration at Carnegie Hall, filmed for PBS.

Film: This is Where I Leave You (with Tina Fey and Jane Fonda) and Brooklyn Lobster (with Danny Aiello). Cheryl has also narrated many books for Audible.com.

As writer, Cheryl created lyrics for the critically acclaimed, Jonathan Larson Award winning, Off Broadway musical, Nor'mal (now retitled Pretty To The Bone). Also Off Broadway: A Letter To Harvey Milk, The Audience (Drama Desk nomination - Best Musical), Being Audrey (Transport Group) That's Life! (Outer Critics Circle nomination) Additional writing credits: Famous, A Hollywood Musical, Gene Game (Alfred P. Sloan Grant), Are We There Yet?, A Christmas Survival Guide and Buffalonia.

Cheryl is a graduate of Northwestern University. She is currently on the teaching faculty at AMDA and has a vibrant private teaching practice in NYC.

Registration is free at https://buffalojewishfederation.org/mib-cheryl-stern/.