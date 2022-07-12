Chelsea Table + Stage Presents EVAN + ZANE, Featuring Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney For as Album Release Party

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - the New York newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present Evan + Zane for two special album release concerts on Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5 at 7:00 PM. Evan + Zane is a band formed by award-winning actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld," Frozen 2, Across the Universe) and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney (U2's Spider-Man on Broadway, John Mayer, CARNEY, Thundercat). These shows will celebrate "Dream," their debut recording, which will be performed in its entirety. Tickets are $55-95, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Each themed Evan + Zane performance leans heavily on Evan's charismatic, other-worldly vocals and Zane's film-score meets jazz-phenom brand of rock and roll. Audiences are promised a brand new setlist every show because Evan + Zane carefully craft a specific theme for each performance. Follow @evanandzane, @evanrachelwood and @zanecarney on Instagram.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage