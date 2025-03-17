Chasing Dreams Cabaret Series to Present GODDESS NIGHT At Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to be enchanted by the power and passion of female voices at "Goddess Night," a captivating cabaret showcase celebrating the spirit of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. Produced by the innovative Chasing Dreams Productions, this extraordinary evening will take place at the iconic Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, March 26th at 7pm.

Hosted by the dynamic Hanna Westi, a multi-talented singer, actress, and dancer hailing from Hamburg, Germany, "Goddess Night" will feature a diverse lineup of extraordinary female performers:

Zaramaria Fas (Puerto Rico), Ajuni Kaur (India/Hong Kong), Janin Anna Matt (Switzerland), Juliana Padilla (México), Mercedes Riegé (Argentina), Patricia Soledad (Philippines), Ria Yamdagni (India/Thailand) and Hanna Westi (Germany).

These talented women will share their unique voices and captivating stories, weaving a tapestry of musical styles and cultural influences. From soulful ballads to high-energy anthems, each performance promises to be a celebration of female artistry and empowerment.

Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series, founded by Delfina Perret (Artistic Director) and Camila Figueiras Meriggi (Executive Producer), is a pioneering show dedicated to providing a platform for Latin and International performers in New York City. Chasing Dreams Productions is committed to showcasing the rich diversity and talent within the global performing arts community.

"Goddess Night" is an unmissable event for anyone who appreciates the power of music and the celebration of women. Join us at Don't Tell Mama on March 26th at 7pm for an evening of unforgettable performances that will inspire and uplift.

