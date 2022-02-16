Chad Burris & More to Star in FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the new musical Fly More Than You Fall in concert on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 9:45pm. The one night only engagement is nearly sold out and limited tickets remain.

Fly More Than You Fall is written by Eric Holmes (Paramount Plus' "The Good Fight", NBC's "Smash") and Nat Zegree (Papermill Playhouse's Million Dollar Quartet). Fly More Than You Fall introduces a young girl, Malia, who deals with the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis in the only way she knows how - through her writing. Malia crafts a tale of a young bird with broken wings who embarks on the journey of a lifetime, continually weaving in and out of Malia's real-life struggles to navigate grief, puberty and growing up in the middle of nowhere.

The concert iteration of Fly More Than You Fall will feature Chad Burris (Disney's Frozen, Mean Girls), Bobby Daye (Moulin Rouge!, Shrek), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago, Chicken & Biscuits), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, Netflix's "Dash & Lily") and Tatiana Lofton (Waitress, Little Shop of Horrors).

The evening will be music directed by Haley Bennett and produced by Jen Sandler.

The show is actively in development and is produced by Marc David Levine/Gemini Theatrical Investors.

Fly More Than You Fall plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, March 21st 2022, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.