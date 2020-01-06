Centre Stage Cabaret Benefit Series Presents CHEEK TO CHEEK: A Celebration of Love through the Great American Songbook 

Looking for a romantic evening with your special someone? Look no further than an evening at Centre Stage with our production of "Cheek to Cheek: A Celebration of The Great American Songbook". Featuring songs like "They Can't Take That Away From Me", "Fever", "They Say It's Wonderful" and "Unforgettable", your evening is sure to be filled with love and memories to last a lifetime. Part of the Cabaret Benefit Series, pre-show beverages and sweet treats are included with the price of your ticket! Join us, "When we're out together dancin' cheek to cheek"!

This one night only special fundraising event is part of the Centre Stage Cabaret Benefit series. These events are not part of our Main Stage Series or Fringe Series, but instead are stand alone pieces designed to entertain and dazzle. Each event includes desserts from the finest restaurants in the Upstate, as well as complimentary drinks.

Whether you're a fan of the lineup, a regular attendee at Centre Stage, or just looking for an afternoon or night on the town, our cabaret events are sure to provide a unique and memorable experience. All proceeds from the Cabaret Benefit Series will support Centre Stage's Outreach Programs and operating expenses.

Tickets for Cheek to Cheek: A Celebration of Love through the Great American Songbook are $50. Ticketing fees are applied to ALL purchases. The show is on Tuesday, February 11 at 7pm and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You