Celia Berk Returns To Birdland Theater With All-New Material

Celia and Sean said, "This is a different type of collaboration for both of us, offering new musical challenges. Sean approaches popular songs mainly as an improviser, Celia through the lens of storytelling. Over time, the lyrics of the songs we chose began to guide both of us to unexpected musical places. We hope the audience will enjoy the discoveries we have made as much as we have." Their 2019 debut included appearances at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jazz at Kitano, and Birdland Theater. They are currently recording a new album.

Sean Gough is best known for his more than decade-long collaboration with veteran bass player Gene Perla , with whom he has appeared across the United States and in Europe, including at Smalls and Zinc Bar. Since a young age, Sean has accompanied his grandfather, Metropolitan Opera tenor Ronald Naldi, in recitals. Sean's writings have appeared in JazzTimes and on Ethan Iverson's "Do the Math" and "Do the Gig" blogs. http://seangough.org/





