Celia Berk Returns To Birdland Theater With All-New Material
Award-winning vocalist Celia Berk returns to Birdland Theater on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7pm with a show of all-new material. Berk is again joined by pianist and collaborator Sean Gough, with whom she earned a 2019 BroadwayWorld Best Duo award nomination. Meeting at an intersection between jazz and cabaret, their unique program will again feature hidden gems by great songwriters, including Carly Simon, Johnny Mandel, Jerry Herman, and Billy Goldenberg, who has entrusted Celia and Sean with songs never before heard by New York audiences.
Celia and Sean said, "This is a different type of collaboration for both of us, offering new musical challenges. Sean approaches popular songs mainly as an improviser, Celia through the lens of storytelling. Over time, the lyrics of the songs we chose began to guide both of us to unexpected musical places. We hope the audience will enjoy the discoveries we have made as much as we have." Their 2019 debut included appearances at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jazz at Kitano, and Birdland Theater. They are currently recording a new album.
Celia Berk has released two critically acclaimed albums, garnered awards for her two solo cabaret shows at the Metropolitan Room, and made memorable appearances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Town Hall. She has attracted attention from some of the most prominent proponents of The Great American Songbook. Rex Reed calls her "One of the best singers I've heard in a long time." Stephen Holden wrote in The New York Times, "Ms. Berk makes you feel about New York the same way a Cole Porter song makes you feel about Paris." Her recordings are played around the world and are available on Apple Music, Amazon, CDBaby, and Pandora. http://www.GramercyNightingale.com.
Sean Gough is best known for his more than decade-long collaboration with veteran bass player Gene Perla, with whom he has appeared across the United States and in Europe, including at Smalls and Zinc Bar. Since a young age, Sean has accompanied his grandfather, Metropolitan Opera tenor Ronald Naldi, in recitals. Sean's writings have appeared in JazzTimes and on Ethan Iverson's "Do the Math" and "Do the Gig" blogs. http://seangough.org/.
Berk and Gough will again be joined by bassist Steve Doyle, who has performed around the world with many artists including Tony Award-winning vocalist Christine Ebersole and GRAMMY® Award-winner Billy Stritch. Each Monday, he performs at Birdland for Jim Caruso's Cast Party. https://www.stevedoyle.com/