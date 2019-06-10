Celia Berk Presents COME LOVE At Birdland Theater July 9

Award-winning vocalist joins pianist Sean Gough in new collaboration (New York) Award-winning vocalist Celia Berk returns to Birdland Theater on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 7pm. COMES LOVE is her new collaboration with pianist Sean Gough.

Meeting at an intersection between jazz and cabaret, they have created a program of songs about love, including the kinds of hidden gems by great songwriters such as Irving Berlin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Billy Strayhorn, that have become Celia's trademark. Celia and Sean said, "This is a different type of collaboration for both of us, offering new musical challenges. Sean approaches popular songs mainly as an improviser, Celia through the lens of storytelling. Over time, the lyrics of the songs we chose began to guide both of us to unexpected musical places. We hope the audience will enjoy the discoveries we have made as much as we have."

Sean Gough is best known for his more than decade-long collaboration with veteran bass player Gene Perla, with whom he has appeared across the United States and in Europe, including at Smalls and Zinc Bar. Since a young age, Sean has accompanied his grandfather, Metropolitan Opera tenor Ronald Naldi, in recitals. Celia and Sean will be joined by bassist Steve Doyle (Christine Ebersole, Chris Potter, Kurt Rosenwinkel) at this show.

A relatively new addition to the New York scene, Celia has released two acclaimed albums since 2015. You Can't Rush Spring, Celia's solo debut, earned a 2015 Bistro Award: Vocalist, 2015 MAC Award: New York Debut - Female, 2015 BroadwayWorld Award for Best New York Cabaret Debut, and The 2015 Margaret Whiting Award. Celia's second album, Manhattan Serenade, received the 2017 LaMott Friedman Award.

Rex Reed called her "one of the best singers I've heard in a long time," and Stephen Holden said, "Ms. Berk made you feel about New York the same way a Cole Porter song makes you feel about Paris." She has made memorable appearances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Town Hall, and is excited to return to the Birdland Theater.

For more information, visit: GramercyNightingale.com.





