Celebrate New Year's Eve With Jenn Colella and Seth Sikes at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome BroadwayWorld Award winner Seth Sikes and Tony Award® nominee Jenn Colella in to celebrate New Year's Eve! Seth Sikes returns at 7pm and Jenn Colella performs at 11pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/SethSikesNYE and 54below.com/JennColellaNYE.

NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH Seth Sikes,

DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM: DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM: 54 Below favorite Seth Sikes returns for a New Year's Eve celebration like no other! Sikes has become known for his musical tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters and most recently Barbra Streisand. Sikes doesn't do an imitation of these legendary performers but brings his own inimitable style...mostly by matching them belt by belt. New Year's Eve will find Seth singing some of the best loved songs that have become known the world over and some new tunes he'll be singing for the first time. NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH Jenn Colella,

DECEMBER 31 AT 11PM: DECEMBER 31 AT 11PM: Following nearly five years starring in Broadway's Tony Award®-winning musical Come From Away originating the role of Captain Beverly Bass in a performance that garnered her widespread acclaim, Jenn's bringing her powerhouse vocals to a special New Year's Eve show as a tribute to all we've been through and a celebration of all that's to come! Ring in the new year with a mixture of pop, rock, and some good ol' standards as you count down together in style.

New Year's Eve with Seth Sikes plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 31 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $70-$80 ($78.50-$89.50 with fees), with premium seats for $140 ($155.50 with fees). For this special New Year's Eve performance, there is a $45 food & beverage minimum. Guests will also be offered an optional New Years' Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/SethSikesNYE. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee. New Year's Eve with Jenn Colella plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 31 at 11:00pm. Cover charges are $140-$150 ($155.50-$166.50 with fees), with premium seats for $210 ($226.50 with fees). For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year's Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes and a midnight champagne toast. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity). Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/JennColellaNYE. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW



54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.