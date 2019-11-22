Celebrate Mark William's CD Release at The Green Room 42

Mark William: Come Croon With Me, the Yellow Sound Label debut recording of Mark William. Featuring the songs in his critically acclaimed nightclub act, Come Croon With Me_, is now available on CD, digital download, and all streaming platforms as of today.

Hailed as the "Album Of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), the CD release will be celebrated at the premiere performance of Mark's all new show Mark William: Feeling Good at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York) tonight Friday, November 22 at 7:00 PM. Tickets range from $20-$60 and can be purchased here.

Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performs a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Backed by a stellar five-piece band led by musical director Clint Edwards, Mark William: Come Croon With Me is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge.

Following a season of sold-out performances at The Green Room 42, Mark William continues his love affair with the Great American Songbook in a brand-new show. Mark William: Feeling Good hypnotizes with a set of enduring classics filtered through Mark's youthful perspective and talent set. The show is distinctly new-age romantic, while still evocative of golden-age cinematic glamour.

Both critics and audiences alike are over the moon for Mark William. Theater Pizzazz said "He took my breath away with every note and nuance. Whatever that "it" is, he's got IT!" and Times Square Chronicles calls him "The newest star rising in the heavens of cabaret and musical theatre." 3-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera said of Mark, "WOW! What a voice!" And Tony-winning lyricist Lynn Ahrens even calls him "Baby Sinatra."

Mark was named one of the top ten cabaret acts of 2018 by both Theater Pizzazz and Times Square Chronicles and rang in 2019 headlining New Year's Eve at the famed McKittrick Hotel. He has appeared around the world in such shows as My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry's Girls with Susan Anton. Most recently, he was featured in the U.S. premiere of the newly revised Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein at The Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia.

Yellow Sound Label is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated, cutting-edge record company that produces established performers, up-and-coming artists and original cast recordings. The boutique label takes a hands-on approach in nurturing and producing passionate, focused performers and composers who create quality, noteworthy recordings.

www.YellowSoundLabel.com

"Mark William: COME CROON WITH ME" TRACK LIST



1. Overture

2. Medley: Come Live Me/ Come Fly With Me/ Blue Skies/ From This Moment On

3. I've Gotta Be Me/ Golden Rainbow

4. Put On Your Sunday Clothes

5. Moon River/ Ebb Tide

6. Just To Get My Name In Lights/ Everything Old Is New Again/ All I Wanted Was The Dream

7. On The Street Where You Live

8. Pure Imagination/ Over The Rainbow

9. Bewitched/ You Do Something To Me/ That Old Black Magic/ Witchcraft

10. I Want to Go to Hollywood

11. Let Me Be Your Star

12. A Lot Of Livin' To Do/ Shine It On - Bonus track

13. I Am What I Am - Bonus track

14. Home - Bonus track

www.markwlliamnyc.com





