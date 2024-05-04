Cast of the World Tour of WEST SIDE STORY Will Play 54 Below Show This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the cast of the 2022-2024 International World Tour of West Side Story on May 28th at 9:30pm.

The voices of the international tour of the Broadway classic West Side Story will return to NYC to perform at 54 Below, after a year and a half of touring the world and playing at the most prestigious theaters! Witness the talents of these artists that go beyond what's normally presented on their stage. Getting personal with a mix of genres including Mexican folk, pop, musical theater and more! You won't want to miss out on this magical evening where representation, culture, and hope come together to create an unforgettable show that will ease your mind and fill your heart.

Produced and Directed by Majo Rivero and Gerardo Esparza. Music directed by Geraldine Anello, and featuring world-class musicians Laura Maferrer on the cello, and Antonio Mandosi on the trumpet.

Performers include: Christopher Alvarado (Chino u/s Bernardo in WSS intl. tour, On Your Feet! at Paper Mill Playhouse), Deanna Cudjoe (Consuelo u/s Anita in WSS intl. tour), Gerardo Esparza (Nibbles u/s Chino in WSS intl. tour, The Scarecrow in El Otro Oz tour), Taylor Harley (Riff in WSS intl. tour, Peter Pan in Peter Pan national tour), Gigi Hausman (Anybodys in WSS intl. tour, world premiere of His Story the Musical), Sonya Hernandez (Swing u/s Maria in WSS intl. tour, Off Broadway's The Magic Box), Liam Johnson (Snowboy u/s Riff in WSS intl. tour, La Cage Aux Folles world tour), Milan Magaña (Anita in WSS intl. tour, Mean Girls national tour), Majo Rivero (Francisca u/s Anita/Rosalia/Consuelo in WSS intl. tour, The Madison Theater's In The Heights), Melanie Sierra (Maria in WSS intl. tour, Bartlett Sher's Rigoletto at The Met), Gabi Simmons (Swing in WSS intl. tour, The Freefall Theater's Peter Pan), Michel Vasquez (Rosalia u/s Maria in WSS intl. tour), Marek Zurowski (Diesel u/s Tony in WSS intl. tour, The Phantom of the Opera world tour), and special guest star Gabriela Garcia (Nina In the Heights West End, Maria in WSS at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester).

The cast of the 2022-2024 International world tour of West Side Story plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 28th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the button below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MAJO RIVERO AND GERARDO ESPARZA

Majo Rivero and Gerardo Esparza are two Mexican professional performers and creators based in New York City.

Majo was born and raised in León Guanajuato where she began her career by getting her first lead role as Annie in Annie, she went to study Musical Theatre abroad at the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in the U.K. A graduate from Interlochen Arts Academy and Chicago College of Performing Arts (CCPA) at Roosevelt University. She has been part of the NAMT 2021 Festival with Little Duende the musical as Adelita (streamed on Broadway on Demand), Yolanda and Dance Captain in In The Heights directed and choreographed by Stephanie Klemons at The Madison Theatre in Rockville, NY. First staged reading of The Startup musical as Camilla Diaz/Jess Pesos, Mijita in Desaparecidas by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca at Joe's Pub Public Theater.

Gerardo is a native from Monterrey and a Musical Theater graduate from The New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts. He has appeared in national commercials, including for Taco Bell (with Pete Davidson). Other notable NYC credits include El Otro Oz, wirected by Elena Araoz with music & lyrics by Jaime Lozano & Tommy Newman. Prior to his change of scenery to NYC, Gerardo had established a musical theater career in Monterrey, and Mexico City. Notable productions in Monterrey include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Benjamin), Cats (Mungojerrie), and Nunsense A-MEN (Sister Leo), breaking the historical record for more than 120 performances of a musical in Monterrey. Notable productions in Mexico City include Mame (Swing/Ensemble), starring Alicia Machado (Miss Universe ´96), and Into The Woods (Jack).

Majo and Gerardo are thrilled to be making their producer debuts, and being able to create opportunities for other artists.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the button below.

