Carter Calvert Returns to LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN April 9th

Viva La Diva! Celebrating the Ladies of Broadway, Pop, Country, and R&B

Carter Calvert roars back to the live streaming series LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN on April 9 at 7:30 PM EST with the fire, vocal precision, and emotive style that has made her the Broadway sensation she is, in her tour de force VIVA LA DIVA! Celebrating the DIVAS of Broadway, Pop, Country, and R&B. The New York Times wrote, "Carter Calvert's voice echoes chimes in the night" and her smoldering grip on "Fever" is positively dangerous."

In her show Viva La Diva! Celebrating the DIVAS of Broadway, Pop, Country, and R&B (backed by world-class musicians Eugene Gwozdz & Roger Cohen) Carter floats effortlessly between Broadway, Pop, American Songbook, R&B, and Country in a tuneful tribute to the Diva-licious ladies of music who inspire her. Sprinkled with "making it in the biz" stories and rollicking behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Carter delights, entices, and entertains everyone who tunes in as she interprets your favorite hit songs of Aretha Franklin, Judy Garland, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Patsy Cline, and more!

There will also be a special duet with Broadway legend, Carole Demas and Ms. Calvert, as they sing from the hit Broadway musical Wicked. It's not to be missed!

Carter Calvert, Broadway star (Cats, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Forbidden Broadway, and the Tony-nominated It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues) and a chart-topping recording artist (It's A Man's World; Carter Calvert & The Roger Cohen Trio), is best known for originating her role in the Tony®-nominated Broadway musical It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues alongside Grammy® winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. The New York Times wrote, "Carter Calvert effervesces: her voice echoes chimes in the night" and "Her smoldering grip on "Fever" is positively dangerous".

She is featured on the cast recording and starred in the show's national tour. Other tours include the title role in Always Patsy Cline opposite Sally Struthers, the featured role of 'Grizabella' in the Broadway national touring company of CATS, the European tour of Smokey Joe's Café, and an international tour of Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway. She's received accolades for her off-Broadway work in Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging and The Thing About Men. She has originated World Premiere roles in the musicals Forbidden Vegas, Sparkley Clean Funeral Singers, and the Great American Trailer Park Musical.

Her regional credits include It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues at Denver Center Theatre Company, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Crossroads Theatre Company, New Victory Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theater; Annie Get Your Gun [Title Role], Evita [Title Role] at Algonquin Arts, Sunday in the Park with George at Arena Stage, Unsung Cole (And Classics Too) and A Grand Night for Singing at Cleveland Playhouse; Honky Tonk Angels at Cincinnati

Playhouse at the Park; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at Theatre By The Sea; Kiss Me Kate at Theatre Under The Stars; and Pump Boys and Dinettes in Branson, Missouri.

Carter has opened for iconic performers including Liza Minnelli, Marilyn McCoo, Chubby Checker, and The Temptations. Her television credits include The David Letterman Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and The Today Show. She is an accomplished actress, as well as a popular voice-over artist. She's been featured in numerous national television and radio commercials. While still in high school, Downbeat Magazine named Carter Best Female Jazz Vocalist and Starsong Records has hailed her as Best Female Vocalist of the Year.

Ms. Calvert has been touring the globe as a headliner on the prestigious Crystal Cruise line as well as headlining in clubs and theaters across the country with her solo shows, Viva La Diva! , Natural Woman: A Carole King Celebration & Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline. As a recording artist, Carter Calvert and the Roger Cohen Trio debuted at number 13 on the CMJ jazz charts (beating out Paul McCartney!). Her latest CD, It's A Man's World, debuted in the top 10 receiving rave reviews.