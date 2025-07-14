Carpe Diem Theater Showcase Comes to The Green Room 42 on July 19

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Carpe Diem Theater’s Showcase on Friday, July 19, 2025. The event marks the culmination of a one-week intensive for young performers ages 16–22 from New York’s Capital Region and follows a sold-out performance at Carpe Diem’s home theater in Round Lake, NY.

Showcase features a cast of Carpe Diem Theater alumni and students from some of the region’s leading theater programs. Designed to promote artistic autonomy and build confidence in advanced performers, the program offers an immersive rehearsal process guided by a professional creative team. This year’s staff includes stage director Nick Ong (Edinburgh Fringe, Two River Theater), choreographer Emma Alteri (The Cher Show First National Tour), and vocal coach Brady Walsh (formerly of the Metropolitan Opera artistic staff).

Each participant works closely with the team on material tailored to their strengths, receiving solo features and ensemble roles that foster personal and artistic growth.

Performance Details

Date: Friday, July 19, 2025

Venue: The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue (4th Floor inside YOTEL), New York, NY

Tickets: Starting at $21, with no food or drink minimum

Purchase: www.thegreenroom42.com