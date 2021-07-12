Carolyn German's UNSOLICITED ADVICE is Back at Don't Tell Mama This August

With all the spark, wit, and snap that are hallmarks of her performances, vocalist and composer Carolyn German brings her cabaret "Unsolicited Advice" to Don't Tell Mama, in NYC, August 28, at 8pm.



Showcasing both her unique song-styling and her flair for comedy, "Unsolicited Advice" delightfully features German's own tunes, filled with her inimitable musical blend of hilarious moments and humble insights, and highlighting her comedic musical story-telling finesse that her audiences love. German is impeccably accompanied by Music Director Ian Herman, with Tereasa Payne on flute.



Tickets are $20 ($15 for MAC members), and there is a 2-drink minimum. Cash only. Doors open at 7:15pm for the 8pm show at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York, NY. Reservations are strongly suggested, and can be made online at www.donttellmamanyc.com

Carolyn German has been a performing-arts professional for over 35 years, with extensive credits as a vocalist, actor, director, lyricist, producer, playwright, teaching artist, and composer. In any of her intricately crafted cabarets, German is known for her ability to blend just the right combination tunes from her extensive repertoire, choosing from her original compositions, broadway standards, little-known gems, and her own gently-curated medleys.

While she is easily at home in the spotlight, Carolyn also loves her work as a teaching artist, bringing out the best work in others through private coaching, as well as through her extensive work with Tennessee Performing Arts Center Education. She also reaches across sectors to share her unique insights with other industries, leading workshops in creativity, communications, and other "soft-skills" for both non-profits and corporate entities. Carolyn is the lead wordsmith at Wordsmith Collaborative, providing writing and editing services, as well as encouraging other writers through project coaching. She is on the Faculty at the award-winning Nashville Jazz Workshop, teaching classes in Cabaret, Vocal Performance, and her much-loved "Improv Comedy for the Musical Artist".