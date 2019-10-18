Carolyn German Gives UNSOLICITED ADVICE At Don't Tell Mama

With all the spark, wit, and snap that are hallmarks of her performances, vocalist and composer Carolyn German brings her cabaret "Unsolicited Advice" to Don't Tell Mama, in NYC, November 15, at 7pm.

Showcasing both her unique song-styling and her flair for comedy, "Unsolicited Advice" delightfully features German's own tunes, filled with her inimitable musical blend of hilarious moments and humble insights, and highlighting her comedic musical story-telling finesse that her audiences love. German is impeccably accompanied by Music Director Ian Herman.

Tickets are $20 ($15 for MAC members) (cash-only for this cover charge, please), and there is a 2- drink minimum. Doors open at 6:30, for a 7pm show at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York, NY. Reservations are strongly suggested, and can be made by phone (212-757-0788) on online at donttellmammanyc.com .

Carolyn German has been a performing-arts professional for over 35 years, with extensive credits as a vocalist, actor, director, lyricist, producer, playwright, teaching artist, and composer. In any of her intricately crafted cabarets, German is known for her ability to blend just the right combination from her extensive repertoire, choosing from her original compositions, broadway standards, little-known gems, and her own gently-curated medleys.

While she is easily at home in the spotlight, Carolyn also loves her work as a teaching artist, bringing out the best work in others through private coaching, as well as through her extensive work with Tennessee Performing Arts Center Education. She also reaches across sectors to share her unique perspectives and insights with other industries, leading workshops in creativity, communications, and other "soft-skills" for both non-profits and corporate entities. She is on the Faculty at the award-winning Nashville Jazz Workshop, teaching classes in Cabaret, Vocal Performance, and her much-loved "Improv Comedy for the Musical Artist". Edward Morris, cmt.com write & former Country Music Editor, Billboard Magazine

Booking Information: Theater Craft Inc 615-874-8715 connect@theatercraftinc.com Venue Contact: Don't Tell Mama 212-757-0788 donttellmamanyc.com





