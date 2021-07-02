Carole Demas & Ilene Kristen Live Stream STILL STANDING! on Live From Skylight Run

STILL STANDING! - FRIDAY JULY 9TH - 7:30pm

A Live Streamed and On Demand Event

Carole Demas and her Broadway pal Ilene Kristen are getting together to entertain their friends, fans and fellow performers on July 9, 2021 virtually, in their upcoming Live From Skylight Run performance, STILL STANDING, live-streaming at 7:30 EDT, and on demand. Ticket Link HERE.

They met in GREASE and have been friends ever since. Sharing a dressing room and creating (respectively) SANDY and PATTY, the bonds of working on an original Broadway show are strong, and together with the cast and creative team, created on of the most iconic shows in Broadway History. As friends, they have appeared together in numerous events for charity and in various venues in New York. They each have worked extensively on Television as well. Now they are bringing all this to the Live from Skylight run livestream series for what should be an unforgettable show.

Carole Demas: Unstoppable throughout her 60+ year career as a Broadway performer, TV actor and celebrity, cabaret/concert singer and events speaker. Her growing audiences return each month to enjoy these virtual concerts, remembering her as a beloved co-star of TV's most successful regional show for children, THE MAGIC GARDEN, her creation of the seminal role of Sandy in Broadway's original GREASE, Genevieve in Stephen Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE and her major Off-Broadway and TV Guest Star roles in nighttime dramas and daytime soaps. Off-Broadway (she created the ingenue lead in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN, and Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION and played Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS for 2 years) leading roles in Jones/Schmidt Portfolio Productions as well as Stock, Regional Theater, film, Concerts, Cabaret and hundreds of commercials. Carole has been performing for decades on stages far and wide and lately, from her own home studio just north of NYC. Her loyal following spends a delightful, memorable hour, comfortable in their own homes, while joining Carole in hers. More at: www.caroledemas.com

Ilene Kristen: made her Broadway debut as a dancer in "Henry, Sweet Henry". She originated the role of Patty Simcox in GREASE and portrayed the infamous Leona Helmsley in MAYOR. Ilene is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Delia Ryan on RYAN'S HOPE, and her ten-year stint as the gambling, beer-guzzling and always-inappropriate hairdresser Roxy Balsom on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Ilene portrayed the Brooklynite waitress Norma Gilpin on LOVING , wannabe socialite Madeleine Thompson on ANOTHER WORLD and reprised the role of Delia Ryan in a character crossover on GENERAL HOSPITAL for two years. Night time TV sightings include Deception, Unforgettable, HBO's Show Me A Hero, Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, The Good Policeman, Third Watch, The Sopranos, Family, and The Black Donnellys. Ilene has acted extensively Off and Off-Off Broadway and has been a member of The Ensemble Studio since 1984. Her album of original songs "I'm Not Done With U Yet" is available on Amazon and iTunes.

Ian Herman-Music Director: Ian is an award-winning Musical Director, pianist, and composer. His career spans decades of working in the theater community including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway Shows concerts and cabaret work. In 1999 he was honored to receive the prestigious Backstage Bistro Award for Best Music Director. He has worked with such luminary artists as Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, Carole J. Bufford, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. Broadway credits include JELLY'S LAST JAM, The Who's TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason and SWING, for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements.

"Anything is possible when passion and music bring us together. It is especially gratifying to be able to work with a first rate sound and video system in this warm, inspiring setting."