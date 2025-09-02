Cabaret Roundup: Winter 2025-26- Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to see some of the amazing performers playing in NYC this winter. We scoured the cabaret venue listings for the hottest tickets, including Laura Benanti (The Gilded Age, Gypsy), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Glee), and Matthew Morrison (Glee, Light in the Piazza). These shows are likely to sell out months in advance, so if there's a star you want to see, don't miss your chance to get your tickets now.

Matthew Morrison : Rhythms & Revelations at 54 Below

December 27–30, 2025; January 5-8, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Matthew describes Rhythms & Revelations as “a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp : Celebrating Friendship & History at 54 Below

January 10 - 13, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

In this special four-performance encore of their hit show, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on Thurs. Aug 21 at 12 pm

January 14 - 17, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $84.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Chris Turner: Spontaneous at Joe’s Pub

January 23 & 24, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The comedy show that’s never the same twice! Join Chris Turner (Cirque du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for an unmissable live experience where freestyle rap and stand-up comedy combine with jaw-dropping results. Anyone who’s seen one of his three previously sold-out shows at Joe’s Pub will tell you how your participation fuels a performance that’s unique to the audience, as Chris blends the art of freestyle with hilarious improv, turning spontaneous crowd interactions into impromptu songs with no script and no limits, just pure, unpredictable entertainment.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

January 29 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

The sublimely talented Tony Award winner Laura Benanti steals hearts with every role she plays: On Broadway, as Maria in The Sound of Music, opposite Antonio Banderas in Nine, as Louise in Gypsy, and in other hits from Into the Woods to My Fair Lady to She Loves Me.

On television, with her roles in Younger, The Gilded Age, and more. And on late night television, channeling Melania Trump in the hilarious brilliant recurring role on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that introduced her to millions. Benanti joins us for a one-night-only concert of musical theater and personal favorites – experience her soaring soprano, razor sharp wit and, just possibly, a scoop of “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Much of the orchestra is already sold out but there’s still good availability in the balcony.

January 29 - 31, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join 54 Below to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper.

This show is based on a three-hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom. In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From “Just a Gigolo” to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” every musical moment is not to be missed.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Monday, February 2, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns to Carnegie Hall for her sixth solo concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed theatrical concert Matters of the Heart. LuPone takes the audience on an exploration of the crimes, affairs, and mysteries of the heart, featuring electrifying performances of more than two dozen love songs that range from Broadway favorites to songs by contemporary songwriters. This concert is part of Carnegie Hall’s 2025-26 Originals series.

Tickets: Tickets start at $79.25. The orchestra is completely sold out except for accessible and companion seats but you can still snag some tickets in the upper levels.

Vanessa Williams at 54 Below

February 16 - 21, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Vanessa Williams returns to 54 Below with a new show all about love. Get ready while she takes you to The Comfort Zone on a musical stroll down memory lane. Tony®, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $145. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Performing with the Carnegie Hall Big Band, beloved singer, entertainer, and American music connoisseur Michael Feinstein performs On the Town—a new program celebrating New York’s classic nightclubs and singers.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. There are just 31 seats left for this show at the time of this writing so get yours now.

Reeve Carney Sings BB King at The Green Room 42

Sun. March 15, 2026 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

For this special performance, Reeve Carney, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor, and star of Broadway’s Hadestown will set aside his original material for a soulful evening honoring the legendary B.B. King. Join Reeve for a cabaret celebration of the King of the Blues, featuring heartfelt renditions of his most iconic songs.

To purchase livestream tickets click here

Tickets: Tickets start at $47.17. There is no food or drink minimum at the Green Room 42.

An Evening With Brian Stokes Mitchell at 92NY

Thurs. March 19 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been enchanting audiences with his magnificent baritone and magnetic charm for more than 40 years.

“Stokes” has dazzled on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime; and more. On screen he has appeared in Glee, tick, tick … BOOM!!, The Gilded Age; and many others. In concert, he has appeared on the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia and more. Don’t miss the chance to experience his engaging artistry in a program of popular songbook classics spanning Broadway, jazz, and the American Songbook, in this one-night-only solo concert.

Tickets: Tickets start at $60.