Cabaret Roundup: September 8-14. 2025- Judy Collins, Dez Duron & More

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Dez Duron, variety shows, and stars of Broadway and film/TV doing solo shows.

Mon. September 8 & 15 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Dez Duron brings his signature crooner style, as seen in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending to Joe’s Pub. A night filled with the American Songbook, Broadway favorites, modern classics as well as new original music all performed with a beautiful lively jazz band.

Tickets: Tickets are $75 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks at Birdland Jazz Club

Mon. September 8 to Tues. September 9 @ 4:30 & 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

In his Birdland Theater residency, GRAMMY® Award winner, New York native, and multi-instrumentalist Vince Giordano leads The Nighthawks -- an 11-piece band who have set the standard for recreating authentic jazz sounds of the 1920s and beyond. In addition to club and concert appearances around the world, the band has provided period soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, HBOs Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of The Flower Moon, and many more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at The Green Room 42

Tues. September 9 @ 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

From Tony winners, pop artists and Broadway regulars to experimental groups, undiscovered newbies and subway performers, past guests include: Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, Katharine McPhee, Beth Leavel, Jill Hennessey, Amy Irving, Melissa Errico, Naturi Naughton, Billy Stritch, BETTY, Anya Marina, Dan Finnerty, Clint Holmes, Kimberley Locke, Kevin Chamberlin, Erich Bergen, KT Sullivan, Christina Bianco, Carole J. Bufford, Jarrod Specter, Mykal Kilgore, Kelli Barrett, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and many more!

Tickets: Tickets start at $26.57. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. To purchase livestream tickets click here

If I Have to Go: Isabella Araque at 54 Below

Tues. September 9 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Isabella Araque takes the stage to share her journey as a Venezuelan immigrant in New York City and everything that comes with it: challenges, identity struggles, living in between places, and stories and moments from the many other immigrants that make this city. This is a tribute to the resilience and will to survive that lives within every immigrant story, told through a blend of the songs that made her: a night full of musical theater and iconic Latin American songs from artists like Natalia Lafourcade and Mon Laferte. Isabella explores what it means to belong, what a home really is and the quiet question that lingers: Will I have to go?

With bold, bilingual arrangements and raw personal stories, this intimate cabaret invites the audience into the in between: where joy meets uncertainty, and memory meets possibility.

If I Have to Go… is a celebration of resilience, roots, and creating home in yourself.

Tickets: Tickets start at $46. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Judy Collins at Café Carlyle

Tues. September 9 to Sat. September 20 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Renowned for her sublime vocals, poetic songwriting, and unwavering commitment to social activism, Collins has spent over six decades captivating audiences worldwide. From her iconic renditions of “Both Sides Now” and “Send in the Clowns” to her own evocative original compositions, her artistry has earned Grammy wins, Hall of Fame honors, and a devoted global following. With a remarkable 55-album body of work — including her most recent Grammy-nominated album Spellbound — Judy’s music continues to inspire both longtime fans and new listeners alike. This intimate Café Carlyle residency offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience her luminous presence up close, as she blends beloved classics, stories from her extraordinary career, and previews of her upcoming poetry collection, Sometimes It’s Heaven, set for release in March 2025. A true cultural icon and masterful storyteller, Judy Collins’ return to Café Carlyle promises to be a spellbinding celebration of music, memory, and the enduring power of song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $150 for bar seating. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement for all guests. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

Marieann Meringolo : A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman at 54 Below

Thurs. September 11 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo as she returns to 54 Below with a brand-new show: A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman. This heartfelt tribute celebrates the life, love, and lyrical legacy of one of the most iconic songwriting duos in American music history.

From Academy Award winning classics to rarely heard gems, the evening offers a rare and intimate window into the emotional and poetic worlds crafted by the Bergmans. Their timeless songs, many written in collaboration with legendary composers, have helped define generations of film, television, and theater music.

Accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums, Marieann will bring to life a setlist featuring “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ’N’ Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Mel Tormé at 100: A Celebration with Billy Stritch and Nicolas King at 54 Below

Fri. September 12 and Sun. September 14 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Billy Stritch and Nicolas King join forces to celebrate the iconic Mel Tormé on his 100th birthday. Both have honored “the Velvet Fog” throughout their careers, and now, for the first time, these two renowned figures in the jazz and cabaret world come together to pay tribute to one of their musical inspirations. Catch this special centennial celebration at 54 Below for two nights only!

Mel Tormé (1925–1999), known as “The Velvet Fog,” was a celebrated American jazz singer, songwriter, and arranger. Famous for his smooth voice, he co-wrote the timeless classic “The Christmas Song” and recorded hits like “Blue Moon” and “Comin’ Home Baby.” Tormé worked with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Count Basie, and Judy Garland, leaving a lasting impact on jazz and popular music. A versatile talent, he was celebrated for his improvisational skills and his ability to bring a unique warmth to every performance.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.