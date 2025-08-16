Cabaret Roundup: Fall 2025- Lea Salonga, Shoshana Bean, Margaret Cho and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some of the hottest tickets in NYC start selling out months before the show. We scoured the fall listings for can’t-miss events you’ll want to get your tickets to way, way in advance. Some of these already have just a small handful of tickets left. This roundup features some fun Halloween-themed treats, plenty of standup comedy courtesy of the New York Comedy Festival coming to town, some of the biggest stars of Broadway and the silver screen doing solo shows, and more. Peruse away.

Paola Prestini: Houses of Zodiac at Green-Wood Cemetery

Weds. October 1 to Fri. October 3 @ 6 & 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Death of Classical concludes their 2025 season of the Angel’s Share with Houses of Zodiac, a sprawling, multidisciplinary masterwork by composer Paola Prestini, an artist known for pushing the boundaries of classical music. Prestini's expansive composition is brought to life by Jeffrey Zeigler (formerly of the Kronos Quartet) on solo cello, and dancers Georgina Pazcoguin (former New York City Ballet soloist) and Dai Matsuoka (Butoh dance master of Sankai Juku), as they move through the length of the Catacombs at Green-Wood Cemetery, unfolding an emotionally-charged story of creation, guilt, and emancipation. Poetic interludes by Octavio Paz, Anaïs Nin, Brenda Shaughnessy, and Natasha Trethewey will be read by Maria Popova, the visionary behind The Marginalian (formerly Brain Pickings).

The evening starts with a 45-minute reception at the Modern Chapel at Green-Wood Cemetery to enjoy a tasting of cocktails by Via Carota and snacks (included in ticket price), and the beauty of the Cemetery, before the program begins. Tasting for 21+ only)

Tickets: Tickets are $82.59 (inclusive of fees).

Molière in the Park's OneLove OneTheater Gala 2025 at Littlefield

Mon. October 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

This special evening hosted by Broadway sensation Sierra Boggess includes live theater and music, the chance to mingle with fellow community members and fabulous artists in an intimate setting, and the presentation of our annual Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award. It’s like going to an MIP performance but + Broadway tunes, drinks and fancy outfits. How could you miss it?? The evening will feature fabulous dance, music, and theater performances performed by MIP alumna artists, including hilarious Molière excerpts but also, Broadway hit songs, and sneak peaks at new material developed by friends of MIP, a silent auction including destination getaways in the Alps and more, and a post-show DJ and dancing.

Tickets: Tickets start at $125 and include food and drinks courtesy of Night Kitchen BK.

Weds. October 8 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Nicole Scherzinger is “an astonishing force of nature” (The Washington Post) in Broadway’s smash hit Sunset Boulevard. Its composer Andrew Lloyd Webber calls Scherzinger “one of the most gifted singer-actresses I have seen perform my work … Nicole is fearless musically and dramatically” (The New York Times). The former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger is joined by a live band as she performs hits from the worlds of Broadway and pop in her highly anticipated Carnegie Hall debut.

Tickets: Tickets start at $196. This just went on sale and there are already only a handful of tickets left – snap them up before they’re gone.

Death of Classical: Nightfall at Green-Wood Cemetery

Thurs. October 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

At Nightfall, the sacred meets the spectacular and centuries-old pathways become stages for the extraordinary. Step through Green-Wood’s gates and watch as their historic grounds come alive with creative energy and artistic vision. Expect circus acts among the gravestones, candlelit storytelling, and cinematic visions projected through the darkness.

The evening starts with a 45-minute reception at the Modern Chapel at Green-Wood Cemetery to enjoy a tasting of cocktails by Via Carota and snacks (included in ticket price), and the beauty of the Cemetery, before the program begins. Tasting for 21+ only)

Tickets: Tickets start at $70. (Buy them now, because they'll go up after September 2.)

at Town Hall Lea Salonga : Stage, Screen & Everything in Between

Mon. October 20 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Musical theatre royalty and official Disney Legend Lea Salonga is bringing her acclaimed Stage, Screen & Everything In Between tour to North America in 2025 with a stop at Town Hall on October 20.

In Stage, Screen & Everything In Between, musical theatre fans will experience stage and screen classics from Lea’s iconic roles including songs from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin and Mulan, new-found favorites from the critically acclaimed Broadway and West End hit Old Friends, Broadway blockbusters, pop classics, and much more from her celebrated career and beyond

Tickets: Tickets start at $98.95. Much of the orchestra is sold out, but there’s still good availability in the balcony section.

at Carnegie Hall THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in Concert

Mon. October 20 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Breaking the Binary Theatre presents a one-night-only concert performance of The Drowsy Chaperone. Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee directs an all-transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) cast, including Alex Newell, Betty Who, Jonathan Van Ness, Joslyn DeFreece, Laverne Cox, Peppermint, and more. This concert marks The Drowsy Chaperone's first major New York presentation since its original 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway production and kicks off the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival.

On sale date: Tickets available Thursday, August 21 at 11 AM.

at Carnegie Hall The New York Pops: From Stage to Screen

Mon. October 20 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Join vocal powerhouses Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley in a dazzling concert that features unforgettable songs from Broadway musicals inspired by iconic films, alongside beloved tunes from movie adaptations of Broadway’s greatest hits.

Tickets: Tickets start at $31.50.

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

Sun. October 26 to Thurs. November 6; Thurs. November 27 & Fri. November 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following her recent sold-out shows, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 27 has a mandatory $95 Prix Fixe.

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show at Joe’s Pub

Sat. November 1 @ 7 & 9:30 pm and Fri. November 2 @ 6 & 9:30

Tickets available here.

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down, mashed-up Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

Tickets: Tickets are $48. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Mon. November 3 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Experience the Carnegie Hall solo debut of singer, songwriter, and Broadway star Shoshana Bean, who’s earned critical acclaim for her recent roles in Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Saturday Night. A Grammy winner and two-time Tony Award nominee, Bean is an audience favorite across mediums—from star turns in Wicked and Waitress to chart-topping solo albums and sold-out concerts around the globe that have been called “sensational ... absolute magic” (BroadwayWorld).

Tickets: Tickets start at $47. The orchestra section is already almost completely sold out.

at Carnegie Hall Standard Time with Michael Feinstein : Let’s Get Away from It All

Weds. November 5 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

In this intimate trio performance, entertainer extraordinaire Michael Feinstein takes audiences on a musical voyage around the world, exploring places both near and far.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. At the time of this writing, there are only 29 seats left for this show.

at Carnegie Hall Hannah Berner

Sat. November 8 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Hannah Berner is a stand-up comedian, author, and podcast host known for her sharp crowd work and relatable humor. Her Netflix special We Ride at Dawn debuted at #2 on the platform, and her book How to Giggle is a New York Times bestseller. She co-hosts the podcasts Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, and her viral series Han on the Street has amassed over 350 million views.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41. A large percent of the tickets for this have already sold out so make sure to get yours before they’re gone.

Margaret Cho at Town Hall

Sat. November 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. When hasn’t Margaret Cho’s strong voice been part of our consciousness? It feels like she has always been here, like a friend you can always count on, lighting the path for other women, other members of underrepresented groups, other performers, to follow.

See Cho as part of this year’s New York Comedy Festival.

Tickets: Tickets start at $44.50. Most of the orchestra section for this has already sold out so make sure to get your tickets before they’re gone.

Sat. November 15 @ 6 pm

Tickets available here.

Alex Edelman is a Bostonian best known for solo shows that blur the line between his stand-up comedy roots and narrative-driven storytelling. Alex's previous offering, Just For Us, played over 500 shows worldwide, garnering Tony and Emmy recognition in the process. That special lives on HBO, and, apparently, some airplanes. He’s written for many TV shows, including Peacock’s upcoming The Paper, in which he will also appear. He’s concerned by the rising cost of smoked fish.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50.50. There are only a few seats left for this.

at Carnegie Hall Chris Fleming

Sat. November 15 @ 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Chris Fleming is a comedian and actor whose Peacock special HELL showcases his signature absurdist style. He is known for viral videos that have garnered over 80 million views and roles in Abbott Elementary, LOOT, Adventure Time, and more. Fleming’s live shows and voice work have made him a singular force in comedy and performance art.

Tickets: Tickets start at $46. Most of the orchestra section has already sold out.

Melissa Errico: THE STREISAND EFFECT at 54 Below

Weds. November 19 to Sat. November 22 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Melissa Errico sings Barbra Streisand! A musical marriage made in heaven, surely– The coming together of two pure-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary hamische Jewish-comedienne-chanteuse, the other the intellectual-Italian enchantress who has for so long been inspired by her. The “Streisand Effect” is in part, the power of songs and her example of independent-minded pursuit. It’s no accident that in recent years Melissa has found herself surrounded by many of Streisand’s greatest collaborators, from composer Michel Legrand to the pianist Randy Waldman, and arranger Peter Matz.

Tickets: Tickets start at $73.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Fri. November 21 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard) stars in the New York premiere of a program that celebrates the synergy between her incredible vocal talent and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic songwriting. Directed by Dick Scanlan with musical arrangements by Dan Lipton, the evening features stories, rhythms, and melodies from In the Heights; Hamilton; New York, New York; Encanto; Vivo; and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

at Carnegie Hall Sam Morill

Thurs. December 4 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. He was a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appeared on frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2011 and has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Conan. He’s also had stints on Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, @midnight with Chris Hardwick, and Inside Amy Schumer. Morril can be heard on the podcast We Might Be Drunk with co-host Mark Normand and seen on Netflix’s That’s My Time with David Letterman. His newest stand-up special, Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow,­ can also now be viewed on Netflix.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51. The orchestra section is already mostly sold out for this one.

Mon. December 8 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of electrifying vocals and heartfelt humor as the Grammy- and Emmy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu, Into the Woods, American Horror Story, 30 Rock) takes the stage! Enjoy a one-of-a-kind concert that weaves together Broadway hits, pop anthems, and timeless American Songbook classics—plus a few special seasonal surprises.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50. The orchestra section is already mostly sold out for this one.

Fri. December 19 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Fri. December 19 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $61.25. The orchestra section is completely sold out except for accessible seats but you can still grab a handful in the upper levels.