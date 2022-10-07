Cabaret: Jill Senter Returns To The Stage With THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR

Actress and singer, Jill Senter, joins forces once again with Lyle Smith Mitchell and Music Director, Elliot Finkel, to present That's What Friends are For, an edition of Jill Senter's La Soirée series of cabaret evenings.

Shows will be performed at the legendary theater district nightclub, Don't Tell Mama, at 343 West 46th Street, on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at 7PM. For reservations call: 212.757.0788 or visit: tinyurl.com/4ttkx7fd. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. The show is directed by Lennie Watts. Elliot Finkel leads a four-piece ensemble.

In this show that centers around friendship, Jill and Lyle will perform music from Cole Porter, Henry Mancini, and Jule Styne, some contemporary American Songbook, as well as originals by Jill Senter.

Jill Senter has been surrounded by show business all her life: her late uncle, David Kapralik, was a record exec who was instrumental in signing Sly and the Family Stone and Barbra Streisand to their first record deals. Her mother was a vaudevillian and singer who became a psychologist, and Jill's son is a gifted composer. Jill was a competitive tennis player and equestrian who became a successful actress, working in commercials, theater, television and films. Songwriting has always been a strong part of her career.

After the loss of her father, she wrote and produced "Celebrate the Moment," which was a top 10 hit in Australia. Shortly after came, "Stronger Than Yesterday," a song motivated by overcoming obstacles, which rose to #33 on the Billboard Dance Club song chart. Jill has long drawn inspiration from the personal struggles and challenges she has faced. As a result, she has been called the "Marianne Williamson of cabaret." She is about to release a new album and a new single.

Lyle Smith Mitchell is a native of Los Angeles, California. Theater Pizzazz stated Lyle "takes stunning risks and turns them into brilliant performances." Most recently, Lyle performed a recital that slated Poulenc's cycle Calligrammes, and Vaughan-Williams' cycles House of Life, and Five Mystical Songs.

Pianist and arranger, Elliot Finkel, has performed worldwide at some of the most prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Kennedy Center, London Palladium, and the White House.

Lennie Watts is a popular New York City director and performer, and the founder of SIngnasium, a non-profit whose mission is to provide a safe, non-judgmental place for artists and singers of all levels, to fully explore their creative selves.

Established in 1982, Don't Tell Mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world-famous entertainment destination. Countless luminaries have come through our doors such as Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, & Cuba Gooding Jr., to name but a few!

Learn more about Jill online at: www.JillSenter.com