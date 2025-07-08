CRASHING OUT CABARET Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Crashing Out on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at 9:30pm EDT. Producers Alison Allwine and Julie Lucido have gathered their favorite support group from coast-to-coast, for one night only, to sing their way through life's ups and downs. Come laugh with the cast as they spiral out of control, and sing some of your favorite crash out songs from David Yazbek, Britney Spears, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Robert Brown, Patsy Cline, and more!

Crashing Out plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, July 20 at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Crashing Out will be featuring the talents of:

Alison Allwine (Co-Host). Regional: The Last 5 Years (Cathy), Side Show (Daisy Hilton), Cabaret (Frenchie swing), The Scarlet Pimpernel (Marguerite). Musical Development Projects: Glass Ceilings (Sally Ride), The Exorcism of Emily Rose (Erin Bruner). Film: "Operation Varsity Blues" (Netflix), "Reconsolidation" (NYIFA Award Winner for Best Actress), "Real Dead" (post-production).

Jonté Jaurel Culpepper. Off-Broadway: Bayside the Musical (AC Slater), Sirens Den (Muscle). Regional: Kinky Boots (Angel/Dance Captain), La Cage aux Folles (Bitelle). Film/TV: "American Idol" (Season 15), Target Pride Campaign & National Commercial.

Marcellis Cutler. Regional: The Flick (Avery), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (Robert), A Christmas Story (Ensemble), Nomad Hotel (Oscar).

Logan Farine. International Tour: RENT 20th anniversary tour (Roger). Regional: Newsies (Jack Kelly), Footloose (Ren McCormick), Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story (Jerry Allison).

Melanie Gertzman. Regional: Children of Eden (Eve/Mama Noah), The Laramie Project (Romaine Patterson), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Narrator), Fiddler (Hodel), Into the Woods (Little Red), Pippin (Player/Co-Dance Captain).

Kenney Green. Off‑Broadway: FINKS!, Growing Up '70s (Luther). National/European Tours: Smokey Joe's Café (Victor/Dance Captain), Ain't Misbehavin', The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Regional: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Avenue Q, Ain't Misbehavin', A Chorus Line, Chicago, The Full Monty, Once on This Island, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, I Love You, You're Perfect...

Dominic Grijalva. Regional: Kinky Boots (Charlie Price), In the Heights (Usnavi), The Full Monty (Malcolm). BMI: What We Do in the Shadows (Guillermo)

Megan Koumis. Regional: The Addams Family (Morticia), Around the World in 80 Days (Aouda), Jekyll & Hyde, Xanadu!, Joseph...Dreamcoat, Evita (Eva Peron u/s)

Julie Lucido (Co-Host). Regional: Chicago (Roxie Hart), Ragtime (Emma Goldman), Shadowlands (Joy Gresham), Annie (Miss Hannigan), The Full Monty (Vicki), Clue: The Musical (Mrs. Peacock). Choreographer: The Man of La Mancha, Into the Woods, West Side Story, Working: A Musical. Director: What the Constitution Means to Me.

Carrie Madsen. (she/her) Regional: Cabaret, White Christmas, Breathe, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Merrily We Roll Along, Glass Ceilings, How to Raise a Freeman, Ah Wilderness It Happened at Roswell. Television: Jane the Virgin, Good Girls Revolt, Gilmore Girls, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Adam Magnacca (Music Director). Music Director/Supervisor: RWS Global, Norwegian Cruise Lines, The Choir of Man (West End). Acting Credits, Regional: Rock of Ages (Drew), Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), Head Over Heels (Musidorus), Mamma Mia! (Sky).

Rachel Nesbitt. Regional: Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas), The Last 5 Years (Cathy).

Erich W. Schleck. National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar 50th anniversary tour (King Herod). West End: Blippi the Musical (Olivier Award Nominee).

Justin Weatherby. Regional: Forever Plaid and Plaid Tidings (Jinx). Broadway: Tony Award Winner for The Inheritance (Producer), Tony Award Nominee for The Visit (Producer).

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - established in 2017 and located in the heart of the Theater District at YOTEL Times Square - is a sophisticated cabaret venue renowned for its vibrant and diverse programming. Recognized by The New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot", lauded by Playbill as "The Place for New Musicals", and celebrated by Time Out New York for hosting the "Best Cabaret Show of 2024", The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of New York City's theatrical nightlife.

The venue offers a thoughtfully curated lineup of intimate live performances, featuring established stars and emerging talent across theater, music, and entertainment. With no food or drink minimum and ticket options as affordable as student rush prices, The Green Room 42 fosters an inclusive and accessible experience for all audiences, cultivating a welcoming and dynamic cabaret community.