CHERRYMAINIA: A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute To The Marvel Cinematic Universe Announced At The Slipper Room NYC This April

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz present CHERRYMAINIA- A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, April 13, 2023, Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating, For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com or https://bit.ly/CHERRYMANIA.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad and featuring acts by: Dutch Baby, Gogo Gadget, Betty Brash, Rosie Cheeks and Perse Fanny, with Gogo by: Ellerbe Smyth, and Stage Kitten: Venatrix.

Cherry has an idea on how to make big money for the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women, she is going to build a house in the Quantum Realm and rent it out as an Airbnb, with visions of experiences like giant ant riding and a burlesque festival, the only question is how to get there and will Ant Man and the Wasp help? And how many Cherry Pitzs are there in the Quantum Universe?

What became known as Marvel Comics in 1961 started something wonderful with the publication of The Fantastic Four, The Avengers, The X-Men, Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man... the creations of Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and so many other amazing talents has lasted for generations. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) started in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man, and has continued on with many other amazing additions including Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Antman and The Avengers, and some wonderful television shows including Loki, Wanda Vision, She Hulk, Hawkeye, Daredevil and more.

16 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!