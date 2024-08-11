CELEBRATING DIVERSITY IN THEATRE: A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION to Play 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Celebrating Diversity in Theatre: A Night of Inspiration on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Visit 54 Below for an incredible evening highlighting the importance of representation in theater! In an unforgettable celebration of shows such as Miss Saigon, Hamilton, Disney's The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, In the Heights, and more, experience the works of POC writers and performers that helped bring some of Broadway's beloved roles to life. Produced by Alyssa Wong and featuring stars from Disney's The Lion King, Harmony, Merrily We Roll Along, KPOP, and more, this is a concert that no theater lover should miss!

The cabaret will include performances from Isaiah Baston (2024 Roger Rees Award winner), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Sierra Fermin (SIX), Chris Fukuda, Amy Keum (KPOP), Lauren Marchand (2023 Jimmy Award winner), Mehret Marsh (Disney's The Lion King, Tina), Steven Telsey (Harmony, The Book of Mormon), Alyssa Wong, and more stars to be announced! Jason Belanger, the current Music Assistant for Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, will music direct the show with Eitan Prouser on guitar, Jaidev Rishiyur on bass, and Brendan Rorke on drums.

Celebrating Diversity in Theatre: A Night of Inspiration plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 9, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) VIP seatings are $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

