CABARET: A NIGHT WITH DAVINIA AND FRIENDS Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This May

This one-of-a-kind event, held in the renowned Laurie Beechman theatre, features a cast of highly skilled performers from around the world.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Prepare for an evening of stunning and electrifying performances, breathtaking singing, and amusing comedy sketches with the much-anticipated second edition of 'CABARET: A Night with Davinia and Friends'! This one-of-a-kind event, held in the renowned Laurie Beechman theatre, features a cast of highly skilled performers from around the world.

The charming Davinia Pace leads the pack, having risen to fame on the picturesque island of Malta, where she mesmerized crowds with her incredible voice and captivating stage presence. Since then, she has gone on to conquer both Europe and the United States, showcasing her versatility not only as a singer but also as an actress.

Alongside Davinia are her excellent and talented co-stars, including Goran Popovich, Marie-Louise Bosnier, Marko Dumancic, Isaias Badilla Urena, and Karolina Larion. Together, they promise an unforgettable night of entertainment that will have you at the edge of your seat. followed by extraordinary musicians including Aidan Wells on the piano, Matt Sweeney on the drums, and Leo Dupire on the guitar!

With its perfect blend of singing, dancing, and comedy, 'CABARET: A Night with Davinia and Friends' is the ideal way to experience the glitz and glamour of New York City. So, mark your calendars for May 5th, 9:00 pm, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre and book your tickets now for a night you won't soon forget! Don't miss out on this chance to witness some of the most talented performers in the business take the stage and dazzle you with their skills. Prepare for an evening of pure enchantment and entertainment!

Ticket link: Click Here




