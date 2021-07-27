Brynn Williams To Make Solo Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below With CONFESSIONS OF A BUBBLY BROADWAY BABY

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Brynn Williams: Confessions of a Bubbly Broadway Baby on September 10th 2021, at 9:45pm.

After a year of tour followed by a year of quarantine, Brynn Williams (13, SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), the record-setting Broadway powerhouse is ready for her return to New York City with her very first solo show! The effervescent Williams and her signature joy promise a night of lessons learned, growing up Broadway, and all things fun-because not everything has to be so serious. Confessions of a Bubbly Broadway Baby will feature original songs by new composers, musical theatre favorites, pop hits, Disney® classics, and more. This will be a night to remember!

Joining Ms. Williams will be special guest performers Paolo Montalban (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie).

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

Brynn Williams: Confessions of a Bubbly Broadway Baby plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, September 10th, 2021, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.

