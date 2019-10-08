Bronson Norris Murphy Hosts Broadway Artists Connection Benefit For Matsiko World Orphan Choir
The Broadway Artists Connection (BAC) presents the 2019 Cabaret Benefit for the Matsiko World Orphan Choir hosted by Broadway's Bronson Norris Murphy (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) on Monday, October 28th at 7:00pm (doors open at 6:00pm).
The evening will be kicked off by a stellar lineup of Broadway pros, followed by selected artists at the legendary Laurie Beechman Theatre. Guest Casting Director Tara Rubin (over 50 Broadway shows) & Aaron Sanko (Managing Director of UIA Talent Agency) will be offering feedback and one artist will be crowned the "future of Broadway."
All funds will benefit the Matsiko World Orphan Choir bringing education and theater programs to impoverished nations. Members recently launched the inaugural production of The Wiz in Liberia, West Africa last year.
Performers and audience will be treated to an up close view of artists newest works, highlight videos from our trip to Liberia, mingle time to make invaluable industry connections, and a raffle for signed Broadway show posters to benefit the Matsiko World Orphan Choir.
Among Broadway artists performing include: Amy Dolan-Fletcher (42nd STREET, GREASE); Shonica Gooden (CATS, HAMILTON, CINDERELLA, BRING IT ON); Ian Knauer (ANASTASIA, DAMES AT SEA, BY JEEVES, MAMMA MIA, STATE FAIR); Charlie Marcus (A BRONX TALE, PETER PAN); Lawrence Merritt (PIPPIN, ON THE TOWN, APPLAUSE, DEAR WORLD, GOLDEN RAINBOW, NO WHERE TO GO BUT UP, NO STRINGS); Kristen Beth Williams (HELLO DOLLY, PIPPIN, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, ANYTHING GOES, PROMISES,PROMISES); Bronson Norris Murphy, Host (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA); Musical Direction by Brad Ross.
Selected performers include: Gabreilla Diaz, Grace Gramins, Bernard Holcomb, Grace Howard, Gina Mazzara, Tony Mowatt, Brandon Salamone, Tara Shoemaker, Olivia Tran-Speros, Charlie Tingen, and last years winner Max Bartos.
The BAC Team: Founder & Producer, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Associate Producer, NYC, Malini Singh McDonald; Board: Will Maitland Weiss, Daniel Gallant, Kimberly Sparks; Advisory Board: Amy Dolan-Fletcher, Ashley Gramins, Malini Singh McDonald, Aaron Sanko.
The Broadway Artists Connection is a charitable nonprofit that provides Broadway & aspiring artists opportunities to perform, make valuable industry connections and give back to communities in need. TICKETS ON SALE NOW.