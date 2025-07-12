Broadway's Supper Club Brings SINGIN' IN THE SHOWER to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents “Singin’ In The Shower” on Sunday, July 13th, 2025 at 9:30 pm. Singin’ in the Shower will celebrate those iconic songs we all love to sing when no one’s listening—whether it’s belting pop anthems, theater classics, or anything in between. This evening will be a playful exploration of the songs that get us in the mood to sing—in the shower, in the car, or wherever we feel most free.

The show will feature a mix of pop hits, musical‐theater standards, and audience favorites such as “She Used to be Mine” (Waitress), “Manchild” (Sabrina Carpenter), Turning Tables” (Adele), “Gravity” (Sara Bareilles), and “The Wizard and I” (Wicked). Produced by Maddie Russell, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Singin’ In The Shower plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, July 13th at 9:30 P.M. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $68.00 (includes $8.00 in fees.) Premiums are $68.00 (includes $8.00 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profitorganization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret whilegrowing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.