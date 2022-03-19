Broadway's Anthony Murphy Brings Solo Cabaret to The Green Room 42

See life through his eyes: Joy! Directly from Gay Twitter's newly deemed cult classic DIANA The Musical, Anthony Murphy is set to bless the stage with his debut solo cabaret. A Joyful Noise! premiered at The Green Room 42 last night on March 18th at 9:30. The cabaret was a one night only performance. The show was music directed by MAC award nominee, Darnell White, complete with a six piece jazz band and produced by Jordan Silver and Chas Conacher.

In his show, Anthony takes the audience on a journey - how choosing joy and reframing perspective can change everything. His uniquely optimistic vision will come to fruition before your eyes through music, stories of family, love and God. From Sondheim to gospel you can expect to hear an eclectic mix of melody all arranged with their very own Anthony twist.

Anthony was most recently seen on Broadway in Diana The Musical as Paul Burrell. Before that he originated the role of the Genie in the First National Tour of Aladdin the Musical. Anthony has captivated audiences around the world with his soulful and dynamic voice, coupled with his electrifying and joyous performing style he leaves audiences feeling at home and overjoyed.