BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2025

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including emerging songwriters, variety shows, and drag.

Mon. March 31 @ 9 pm

Jonathan Larson GRANTS Celebration Concert at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

Since 1997, The Jonathan Larson® Grants have said “YES” to more than 150 artists, and invested over $1,000,000 and additional industry resources in the future voices of musical theatre. This concert will spotlight and support emerging artists at the American Theatre Wing's Jonathan Larson Grants Celebration Concert. Guests will experience a night full of exciting and notable work from this year's 5 Jonathan Larson Grant recipients.

Price: Tickets are $36 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tues. April 1 @ 7 pm

Jeff Harnar: CONFESSIONS OF A NEW YORKER at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Multi award winner Jeff Harnar returns to 54 Below for an encore performance of his critically acclaimed new show Confessions of a New Yorker, his Valentine to Manhattan featuring songs by New Yorkers, about New Yorkers, and for anyone who’s a New Yorker at heart. Expect to hear standards and surprises from Broadway and beyond by Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hart, Comden & Green, Kander & Ebb, and more. Award-winning music director Alex Rybeck conducts the trio in a set that includes “Manhattan,” “East Side of Heaven, ”Lonely Town,” and Jeff’s “confessions,” including his experiences with The McGuire Sisters, Stephen Sondheim, Liza Minnelli, and more.



Read a Q&A with Jeff Harnar about this show.

Price: Tickets start at $57 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. April 1 @ 8:30 pm

THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at The Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

Read a Q&A about the show here

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 plus fees.

Tues. April 1 to Sat. April 5 @ 8:30 + 10:30 pm

Eliane Elias at Birdland

Tickets available here.

Multi GRAMMY® and LATIN GRAMMY® Award-winning pianist/singer/composer/arranger Eliane Elias’ distinctive musical style is one of the most unique and immediately recognizable sounds in jazz and Brazilian music. She blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, classical and compositional skills, while she consistently displays her pianistic mastery and ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on.

Eliane’s live performances showcase her piano, vocals, arranging and compositional skills, together with her charismatic personality, bringing a wide spectrum of musical experiences and unique presentations to the audience featuring the music of her native Brazil, melding her immense talents in jazz, Brazilian, classical, and pop music. With the release of her 2024 recording Time and Again, Eliane Elias proves again that she’s a multifaceted, groundbreaking artist who continues to reach new heights in a brilliant career spanning decades.

Price: Tickets start at $40.61 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tues. April 1 to Sat. April 5 @ 8:45 pm

Julie Benko at Café Carlyle

Tickets available here.

Café Carlyle is delighted to welcome back Broadway sensation Julie Benko for a special five-night residency from April 1 to 5, 2025 with her new show “Julie Benko: A Star is Born.” After earning widespread acclaim for her breakout performances in Funny Girl and Barry Manilow’s Harmony, Benko will grace the intimate stage of Café Carlyle once again, offering audiences a one-of-a-kind experience that delves into the joys and challenges of her most recent role: becoming a mother. Accompanied by her husband, award-winning jazz pianist Jason Yeager, Benko will present a deeply personal set of music, bringing new life to beloved standards like “Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man” and “A Sleepin’ Bee,” contemporary hits such as “You’ll Be In My Heart,” and musical theater favorites including “Children Will Listen.” With her signature wit, magnetic presence, and powerful vocals, Benko invites audiences on a journey through this transformative chapter of her life. This engagement promises to be her most heartfelt performance yet, a celebration of family, love, and music.

Price: Tickets start at $85 including fees. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement for all guests. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

Fri. April 4 & Sat. Aprl 5 @ 7 pm

Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle: TWO OF A KIND at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Lorna Luft, the beloved singer, actress, and author, brings her vibrant Hollywood heritage and incredible talent to the stage with captivating performances and heartfelt storytelling that offer a unique glimpse into the golden age of Hollywood.

Andrea McArdle, renowned for her Tony®-nominated role as the original Annie on Broadway, adds her irrefutable Broadway-defining voice as she charms audiences with her personal tales of the luminaries that have been an extraordinary part of her life.

Together, Lorna and Andrea will take you on a journey from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the dazzling lights of Broadway. Expect a night filled with classic songs, heartwarming tales, and moments of pure delight. Whether you’re a fan of the silver screen or the Great White Way, this concert promises to be a celebration of the best in entertainment.

Read a review of this show

Price: Tickets start at $84.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sat. April 5 @ 4 pm

Lady Bushra: DRAG COMEDY CABARET at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

On Thursday March 27 at 7 pm, 2024 Mac Awards female vocalist nominee Lucille Carr-Kaffashan will be celebrating 60 years of Beatles music with Eight Days a Week at Don’t Tell Mama. The talented Bistro and Mac award-winning singer first saw the Beatles 60 years ago at their Shea Stadium concert in the 60s, and she’ll be honoring that by reviving a retooled version of her popular Beatles show at the Midtown Manhattan hotspot

Read a review of Lady Bushra here and an interview here.

Price: There is a $10 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Sat. April 5 @ 7 pm

DEANNA KIRK SINGS Jacques Brel AND Michel Legrand at Pangea

Tickets available here.

The divine Deanna Kirk sings Jacques Brel and Michel Legrand with the great John Di Martino on piano and storyteller Lisa Faith Phillips. Deanna Kirk’s stunning interpretations of the Jacques Brel and Michel Legrand songs with the great John Di Martino on piano will be an evening to remember. Storyteller Lisa Faith Phillips adds moving stories of Brel’s life and how he inspired Michel Legrand to perform his own compositions. Deanna Kirk is an American jazz singer, pianist and songwriter based in New York City. She owned Deanna’s, a jazz club in downtown Manhattan.

Price: Tickets online are $25. Tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Sun. April 6 @ 5 & 7:30 pm

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: Rodgers and Hart at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Songbook Sundays welcomes spring with a celebration of Rodgers and Hart, the duo behind some of jazz’s most enduring standards. Grammy winner Debby Boone, rising vocalist Jason Turner, and music director Ted Rosenthal lead an all-star intergenerational band through timeless favorites. Hosted and curated by American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, this lively evening brings jazzy romance and wit to the stage in true Dizzy’s fashion.

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $65 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

