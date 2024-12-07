Review: Old Hollywood Joined Broadway in Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle's Show at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Old Hollywood met a Broadway Baby and the air rang with beautiful music last evening at 54 Below for Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle / Two Of A Kind: From Hollywood to Broadway. Andrea McArdle, forever remembered as the Depression-era orphan from Annie, joined forces with Lorna Luft, the scion of Hollywood royalty, as they sang, laughed and told tales from the secret vaults of entertainment lore.

Luft, elegantly attired in a red satin cocktail dress embellished with black designs, killer heels and accessorized with sparkling jewelry strode onto the stage singing “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to which McArdle, clad in a slinky black lace jumpsuit and white boots, joined her from the opposite side. The filled-to-capacity crowd went wild! These two flame-haired chanteuses equipped with those powerhouse voices not only hit the back of the room but reverberated all around it. Then they decided to divide and conquer.

First up, Andrea McArdle began by relaying to the audience her humble Philadelphia origins and her desire, even at a young age, to be a Broadway performer. She got the role of her life in 1977 with Annie which she called, “the little musical that could.” Fame, stardom and and even a bit of a harrowing experience in the Macy’s parade (but with an amazing ending of meeting John Lennon while battling double pneumonia) ensued. Unbelievable for a pre-teen in the 1970’s. Regional theater and more Broadway beckoned, all sprinkled with her good fortune at working with some phenomenally talented people in the entertainment industry. It was the late Jerry Herman’s show Jerry’s Girls which brought her in contact with the one and only Carol Channing, who in that much characterized drawl, announced that she was lucky to have “Tomorrow” (Annie) as her “Signature Song”, something a young McArdle never realized.

Andrea McArdle hasn’t lost her Broadway chops as she then set off on her medley of songs that were close to her heart. From “New York, New York (New York, New York) / N.Y.C.” (Annie), “Maybe” (Annie),”Where Is Love/As Long As He Needs Me (Oliver), to “Before The Parade Passes By” (Hello Dolly), she hits those high notes with ease. But, of course, it was that iconic signature song, “Tomorrow” (Annie) which had the house roaring with a standing ovation. No matter how much time passes by, Andrea McArdle will always be endeared as that red-haired tyke from Annie to audiences worldwide.

Lorna Luft oozed that old-world glamour and sophistication as she came center stage to take us on her magical journey through the Golden Age of Hollywood. The dignified heir to Hollywood aristocracy showcased her impressive vocals to an adoring throng of theatergoers. Showstoppers included “I Got Rhythm” (Girl Crazy), “Comes Once in a Lifetime” (Stop the World - I Want to Get Off) to “Not Even Nominated Medley” (those wonderful and famous tunes that never seem to have been nominated for an Academy Award). But the true tear jerker was her emotional rendition of her mother’s classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (Meet Me in St. Louis). This reviewer started to well up with tears as her voice soared through the holiday classic made immortal by her late, great mother, Judy Garland. Andrea McArdle aptly said there were “essences of Judy Garland” all around Lorna Luft. There were also the shadows of the awe-inspiring Garland in so many of Lorna Luft’s movements, vocals, facial expressions and mere presence. What a tremendously talented performer! How lucky this reviewer was to see her up close at 54 Below!

As a pair, Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle brought down the house with their duets of “Dueling Divas” (parody of “Bosom Buddies” from Mame), “Hooray for Love Medley” and their final holiday songs, “Winter Wonderland” and “White Christmas” (White Christmas).

Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle truly are a dynamic duo! Even though it was freezing cold outside, the real life friends brought warmth and joy to the indoors. This reviewer laughed and cried with the rest of the crowd at these two remarkably talented and versatile women brought down the house. Please, please do come back again soon!

Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle / Two Of A Kind: From Hollywood to Broadway featured the iconic talents of Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle, Musical Director (and husband of Lorna Luft) Colin Freeman, Jim Donica (Bass) and Josh Priest (Drums). It continues with one final performance tonight, December 7th at 7 pm. Tickets are available here.

(Header photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff. See the full set of photos here.)

