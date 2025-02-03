Broadway Sessions Returns With The Cast Of GYPSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, Broadway Sessions will return for a new season at The Green Room 42 on February 13th! The aptly dubbed 'Musical Theatre Frat Party' will feature cast members from the mega hit revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald. The cast will perform directly following their Thursday evening performance.

Gypsy cast members set to perform include Natalie Wachen, Tony d'Alelio, Sasha Hutchings, Jade Smith, Sally Shaw, Aliah James, Jace Bently, Shanel Bailey, Majo Rivero, Jordan Wynn, Marley Lianne Gomes, Iain Young and more! The evening will also feature performances by Ave Q alum Imari Hardon and up and comer William McGinnis.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

Comments