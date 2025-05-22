Broadway Goes A Cappella Tony Edition Comes to the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following multiple sold-out performances, "Broadway Goes A Cappella: Tony Edition" is headed to the Green Room 42. A unique and enchanting experience that brings together the magic of Broadway and the authentic charm of a cappella music. Conceived by Evan Feist and creatively directed by Charlie Arthur, this one-of-a-kind show promises an evening of extraordinary musical entertainment, returning to The Green Room 42 on Sunday, June 1st at 1PM.

Prepare to be mesmerized as accomplished Broadway performers, you might currently see in shows such as Operation Mincemeat, Six, Aladdin, Wicked, and more lend their powerful voices to vocal arrangements of beloved musical songs exclusively from this Broadway season.

This exciting fusion of Broadway hits backed by some of the most celebrated singers in the NYC A Cappella community promises to be an unforgettable night for both musical enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

The concert features: Brandon Contreras, Arielle Jacobs, Christine Toy Johnson, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Eric Peters, Diane Phelan, David Rowen, Nora Schell, Morgan Billings Smith as well as award winning a cappella groups Full Score and High Notes. Also featured as the core ensemble are a cappella veterans Max Addae, Harrison Acosta, Daniel Gonon Arana, Leslie Baker, Candice Helfand-Rogers, KarmaRé, Courtney Martin-Cox, Celine Mirelle, Andrew Orsie, Bren Stace, and Tamar Zeldin. Produced by Charlie Arthur, Evan Feist, David Fowler, Andrew Siribansop, and Sam Strum. Bryan Campione (Playbill) hosts the evening filled with performances and more you will not soon forget.



Broadway Goes A Cappella Tony Edition plays at The Green Room 42, on June 1st 2025. For more info and tickets, please click HERE and use the discount code SING10!

