VIDEO: Black to Gold Gives LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL The A Cappella Treatment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Black to Gold, a New York City-based 6 piece a cappella group, have just released the music video for their very own medley arrangement of songs from Legally Blonde: The Musical. This video is a campy, fun, and VERY pink love letter to the Legally Blonde musical and 8 of the amazing songs from the show; the medley includes snippets of Ohmigod You Guys, What You Want, Positive, Ireland, Whipped Into Shape, Bend and Snap, So Much Better, and Legally Blonde Remix, and blends them into a frenzy of fun and harmony that's sure to blow the listener away as it guides them on a tour of the whole show in 6 minutes. The medley brings together the precision and strong rhythms and grooves of a cappella music with the key changes, campiness, and comedy of Legally Blonde and of musical theatre -- it's Elle Woods as you've never heard her before!

Black to Gold is a six person a cappella supergroup comprised of powerhouse artists and performers. The group features Connor Martin-Cox as the bass and music director, Courtney Martin-Cox as soprano, Leah Petraglia as alto, Andrew Orsie as tenor, Stefanie Sambrano as mezzo, and Aldon Knolls on vocal percussion. While each member is a killer musician in their own right, Black to Gold is the wonderful blend of these talents into a diverse musical engine far bigger and greater than the sum of its parts. The group enthusiastically tackles complex and smart original arrangements of music, from the classics to modern pop to musical theatre as seen here. You can always count on them reinventing any song with their unique sound and powerful harmonies.

Black to Gold headlines the NE Voices a cappella festival earlier in 2024, as well as competing in the Aca-Idol competition at the SingStrong festival on Long Island, which they placed 1st in. The group's debut album, Wide Awake, was released in 2022, and was followed in 2023 by a holiday EP titled With Love, B2G. Both of these releases, as well as many other singles the group has put out, can be found on your streaming platform of choice for your enjoyment. You can find out more about the group and booking them for performances at blacktogoldmusic.com, or on social media platforms (Instagram/Facebook: @blacktogoldmusic; TikTok: @b2gmusic).

The Legally Blonde Medley was arranged by Andrew Orsie, and made its live debut this June on the stage with Broadway Goes A Cappella. The music video was a long awaited project to bring this arrangement fully to life, and was lovingly put together by a small army of brilliant creatives. Stefanie Sambrano served as the fearless director at the music video shoot; it was filmed by a brilliant friend of the group, Lucas Pepin; Connor Martin-Cox edited the video, along with Stefanie Sambrano and Andrew Orsie; and it was colored by the fantastic Olivia Materetsky. The recorded audio was edited and recorded by Connor Martin-Cox, mixed by Ed Boyer, and mastered by Eric Scholz, a trio that brought the music to life superbly. The group hopes this video is sending smiles around to all of the musical theatre fans, and each member is now fully prepared to play Elle Woods in the inevitable revival of the show on Broadway.

Comments