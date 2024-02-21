BROADWAY GOES A CAPPELLA Returns Next Month at The Cutting Room

“Broadway Goes A Cappella 5” comes to The Cutting Room on Monday, March 4th at 8:00 PM.

Following four sold-out performances, "Broadway Goes A Cappella" returns next month. Conceived and directed by Evan Feist, this one-of-a-kind show promises an evening of extraordinary musical entertainment, returning this time to The Cutting Room on Monday, March 4th at 8PM.

Prepare to be mesmerized as accomplished Broadway performers, you might currently see in shows such as Wicked, MJ the Musical, and Kimberly Akimbo, lend their powerful voices to vocal arrangements of beloved musical songs. This exciting fusion of Broadway hits backed by some of the most celebrated singers in the NY A Cappella community promises to be an unforgettable night for both musical enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

The concert features: Katherine Doherty (A Little Night Music, Mary Poppins), AJ Holmes (Kimberly Akimbo, StarKid Productions), Apollo Levine(MJ the Musical), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Morgan Billings Smith (The Sound of Music, Elf National Tour), Michael Thatcher(Wicked, The Play that Goes Worng), as well as award winning a cappella groups Iris Vocal Trio and Backtrack Vocals. Also featured as the core ensemble are a cappella veterans Max Addae, Ariel Arbisser, KarmaRé, Katelyn Miles, Andrew Orsie, Rocky Paterra, Candice Hefland Rogers, and Dan Satter. Produced by Evan Feist, Charlie Arthur, Andrew John Kim, Sam Strum, and David Fowler. Lily Lester (Mishegoss Comedy) hosts the evening filled with performances and more you will not soon forget.

Broadway Goes A Cappella 5 plays at the renowned and intimate venue, The Cutting Room, on March 4th 2024. For more info and tickets, please go to tinyurl.com/BWAYACA5.