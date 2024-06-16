BROADWAY GOES A CAPPELLA TONY EDITION to Play The Triad Theatre Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following multiple sold-out performances, the 6th iteration of a spectacular event, "Broadway Goes A Cappella" has been announced. A unique and enchanting experience that brings together the magic of Broadway and the authentic charm of a cappella music. Conceived by Evan Feist and creatively directed by Charlie Arthur, this one-of-a-kind show promises an evening of extraordinary musical entertainment, this time at The Triad Theatre on Monday, June 17th at 7PM.

Prepare to be mesmerized as accomplished Broadway performers, you might currently see in shows such as Ain't Too Proud, Bandstand, and Hadestown lend their powerful voices to vocal arrangements of beloved musical songs. This exciting fusion of Broadway hits backed by some of the most celebrated singers in the NY A Cappella community promises to be an unforgettable night for both musical enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

The concert features: Shawn Bowers, Quiana Holmes, Taylor Okey as well as award winning a cappella groups Black to Gold and VICE. Also featured as the core ensemble are a cappella veterans Max Addae, Candice Helfand-Rogers, KarmaRé, Julie Peacock, Craig Simonetti, and Jon Smith. Produced by Charlie Arthur, Evan Feist, David Fowler, Andrew Siribansop, and Sam Strum. Bryan Campione (Playbill) hosts the evening filled with performances and more you will not soon forget.

Broadway Goes A Cappella Tony Edition plays at the renowned and intimate venue, The Triad Theatre, on June 17th 2024. For more info and tickets, please go to bgactony.eventbrite.com and use code BGAC10 for $10 off per ticket.

