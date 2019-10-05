Broadway Goes A Cappella Tonight At The Green Room 42

Following three sold-out performances, Broadway Goes A Cappella, the smash hit cabaret concert, proudly returns to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, October 5th at 7PM.

Veterans from the Broadway and a cappella communities will come together for another special concert filled with classic and contemporary Broadway, theatre and hit songs- all performed vocally without instruments.

Conceived and directed by Evan Feist, the concert features: Gerianne Perez (In Transit, Waitress), Cheeyang Ng (Vocalosity, The Apex Project), Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), Barry Carl (Rockapella), world-renowned beatboxer Meghan "MC Beats" Costa, as well as a cappella group VICE. Also featured in the concert are: Michael Andreaus, Charlie Arthur, Aaron Bayne, Nicky Brenner, LaDonna Burns, Mackenzie Bykowski, Alexa Clint, Laken Edwards, Annabelle Fox, Dan Gonon, Mary Jardine, Sharon Litwinoff, Gabriel "Shu Q" Mark, Justin Matthews, Andrew Orsie, Rocky Paterra, David Sager, Dan Satter, Sarah Shaiman, Joseph Spinelli, and Mason Van Gieson.

Produced by Feist, Samuel Strum, and Charlie Arthur, Bryan Campione (@broadway_buzz, Rock N Roll Debauchery) hosts the evening filled with performances and more you will not soon forget.

Feist, who has been working in a cappella since 16 years old, has also vocal coached for NBC's The Voice, worked with America's Got Talent, and teaches a cappella workshops across the country with his company, Creative Vocal Lab.

Broadway Goes A Cappella plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of YOTEL) on Saturday, October 5th at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $22.50-$52.50. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, visithttps://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/d tails/8XZv3OpnTt0O22VC0Avb/1570316400000





