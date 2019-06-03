Broadway Buskers Sneak Peek Will Be Held at Broadway Sessions This Week

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, June 6th Broadway Sessions will offer up a sneak peek of the upcoming BROADWAY BUSKERS concert series in Times Square.

Broadway Buskers will put the spotlight on Broadway performers who are also singer/songwriters as well as top musical theatre composers and writers. Broadway Buskers concerts will take place on Tuesday evenings, June 11th through , in the TSQ pedestrian plaza between 46th and 47th street. Concert are free to the public. Each show will feature 2 artists from 5-7pm. Broadway Buskers is produced by the Times Square Alliance and curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

For more information and full summer schedule please visit https://www.timessquarenyc.org/tsqnyc/broadway-buskers-concert-series

Broadway Buskers artists scheduled to perform at Broadway Sessions this week include Desi Oakley (Chicago, Waitress, Wicked), Anthony Norman (The Prom), Lauren Elder (Side Show), Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud), John Arthur Greene (Tootsie), Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief), Stereo Dawn feat. Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland) and Will Van Dyke (Kinky Boots), Drew Gasparini (Skittle Commercial the Musical, SMASH), Carner and Gregor (Island Song), Joey Contreras ( Love Me, Love Me Not) and more.

The night will also feature performances by singer/actor Griffin Wilkins.

A few audience members will also be invited to take the stage in our weekly Singing for Shots OPEN MIC CHALLENGE. Audience members interested in singing in open mic are encouraged to bring their books.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Reservations are strongly recommended through www.broadwaysessions.net.

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net

Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions





