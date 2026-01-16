Birdland Sets Two-Week Lineup With Ms. Lisa Fischer, The Mingus Big Band, Emma Smith, And Vince Giordano

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced programming for January 19 through February 1.

Highlights include Ms. Lisa Fischer featuring the Orrin Evans Trio, The Mingus Big Band, Emma Smith Quartet, and return engagements by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks and Jim Caruso’s Cast Party.

Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater: January 19th - February 1st

January 19-20 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday evening in April at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

January 19 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Emmett O'Hanlon & Emmet Cahill: Well, Did You Evah?

Baritone Emmett O'Hanlon and tenor Emmet Cahill join forces for “Well, Did You Evah?,” an evening of soaring ballads, high-spirited show tunes, and timeless classics by legendary composers. Joined by special guests from the Broadway stage, the duo brings elegance, vocal power, and theatrical flair to Birdland for one unforgettable night. Irish-American baritone Emmett O'Hanlon is a Juilliard-trained, award-winning vocalist who has appeared at Carnegie Hall and performed with leading orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Orchestra of St. Luke's, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Internationally acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill is a six-time #1 Billboard World Music artist and longtime lead singer of Celtic Thunder. Recent highlights include a sold-out Carnegie Hall debut, performances with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and major symphony engagements across the U.S. and abroad.

$65 VIP tables / $45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 19 (Monday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you're gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing's for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso's Cast Party remains a can't-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 20-24 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (1/20-22); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (1/23-24) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ms. Lisa Fischer featuring Orrin Evans Trio

Brooklyn-born vocal sensation Lisa Fischer is an international icon of music. Winning a Grammy for her single “How Can I Ease The Pain?” off her 1991 debut; touring with the Rolling Stones for 26 years; singing background for Luther Vandross, Tina Turner, and Sting: this powerhouse singer has shared musical magic with the world for four decades and counting. Her style flexible and her knowledge vast, Fischer can find home within soulful, rocking, funky, and swinging passages all within a single song. In this regard, pianist Orrin Evans—symbol of a parallel brand of mastery, both encyclopedic and personal—is a perfect match. Evans' projects are wide-ranging: from his Captain Black Big Band to his collaborative group Tarbaby (with Nasheet Waits and Eric Revis) to his chair in the Mingus Big Band and his role as the pianist in The Bad Plus. Evans and Fischer collaborate frequently; in this setting, Evans brings a trio to support the incredible Ms. Fischer, who is sure to leave audiences breathless.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 21 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 26th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 21 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Ed Cherry & Pasquale Grasso

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week it's Ed Cherry and Pasquale Grasso.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 22 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style group which for decades has served as Woody Allen's band of choice in his movies, concert tours and other performances—including, on the silver screen, the celebrated Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Appearing on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States, the group features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums). Catch them each Thursday at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 23-25 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Emma Smith Quartet

London-born Emma Smith brings her brilliant, heartfelt, and self-assuredly contemporary (and swinging!) presence to the Birdland Theater for a three-night engagement. Hot off a streak of wins—Parliamentary Jazz Vocalist of the Year (2024), Jazz Act of the Year at the 2024 Jools Holland Boisdale Music Awards, winner of the Worshipful Company of Musicians Medal, finalist at the Montreux Jazz Voice Competition, and a finalist in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition (the only non-U.S. singer selected)—Smith has emerged as a fresh voice whose willingness to bring diverse repertoire (Songbook, Sondheim, modern pop) into emotional relevance, swinging authenticity, and intelligent artistic statement sets her distinctly apart. Her breakout album Meshuga Baby garnered millions of streams and received wide radio play; her 2025 recording Bitter Orange was released on La Reserve. Smith has collaborated with Michael Bublé, The Quincy Jones Orchestra, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Pelt, Wayne Escoffery, and Post-Modern Jukebox. A star in the making—and a weekend to witness!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 24 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Naama Quartet

Join vocalist Naama Gheber for her latest performance on the iconic Birdland stage! In 2025, Naama released her newest recording, Dream With Me, out on La Reserve, which featured the deft melodism and pleasing swing feel that have brought this self-assured and easygoing vocalist to the front lines of the New York jazz scene. Gheber's debut album, 2020's Dearly Beloved, and her 2nd recording, 2022's If I Knew Then, earned her acknowledgement in All About Jazz and Downbeat Magazine, and her 2023, Where Flamingos Fly, featuring vibraphone legend Steve Nelson, received further critical acclaim. Gheber's love for joyously bouncing rhythms and the magic of song has led to frequent performances at leading New York jazz institutions Smalls, Mezzrow, the Django at the Roxy Hotel, and Birdland. Dream With Me featured a beautiful selection of Great American Songbook standards, each one about dreaming: “Dreamsville,” “Street of Dreams,” “You're A Weaver of Dreams,” and more. For this one-set-only engagement, she will warm up audiences to the new year.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 25 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Miss Maybell & The Jazz Age Artistes

Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age artists play “old music for the young at heart,” and it's a sight to behold. Offering an exuberant mix of ragtime, early jazz, blues, and country classics, Maybell (the talented Lauren Sansaricq) and crew transport audiences to a different time, but in their expert hands, the music feels as fresh as ever. Vocalist/washboardist Sansaricq's lovely connection with pianist Charlie Judkins—called a “genius piano player” by the Syncopated Times—radiates an infectious energy. Their toe-tapping romps will leave audiences smiling. Brian Nalepka (bass and tuba) and Andy Stein (saxophone) round out the group—and with European touring under their belt, a featured on the NPR Show Person Place Thing with Randy Cohen, and concerts around the nation, the Jazz Age Artistes are on a bid for the stars, bringing their idiosyncratic musical fun to audiences near and far. Don't miss this delightful one-nighter!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 25 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

Birdland presents the debut of its Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by master saxophonist David DeJesus. A fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, DeJesus brings his deep expertise in both jazz and Latin music to this exciting new ensemble. Composed of a rotating cast of New York's top talent, the orchestra will perform classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire, showcasing the vibrant rhythms and sophisticated arrangements that define this legendary style—lifting spirits with their dancing beats, their buoyant harmonies, and the deep traditions they represent.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 26-27 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

January 26 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Gunhild Carling

International sensation, virtuoso multi-instrumentalist, vocalist extraordinaire—shall we say, conceptualist? The real question is: what can't you say about Gunhild Carling? She seems to do it all: performing on trumpet, trombone, bagpipes, drums, piano, bass, three trumpets at once, a trumpet balanced vertically using no hands, all on one song which she is singing. Carling continuously proves she will break any limitation in front of her. And with her feel-good revival of 1920s hot swing, this brilliant entertainer makes audiences smile and dance as she wows them with unheard-of talents. Featured on Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox, Carling has put the 20s twist on popular contemporary songs such as Madonna's “Material Girl,” Rick Astley's “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and Pharrell's “Happy.” This will surely be a weekend filled with surprises!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 26 (Monday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 27-31 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (1/27-29); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (1/30-31) – Birdland Jazz Club

The Mingus Big Band

Celebrating the music of its founder Sue Mingus's late husband, this Grammy-winning and 4-time Grammy-nominated ensemble plays with eternal fire and limitless imagination. The Mingus Big Band and its two sister ensembles, Mingus Dynasty and Mingus Orchestra, held a famed weekly residency in New York City for decades until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. But they are still swinging as hard as ever, and with this 6-night run at the jazz club, they are bound to knock the socks off of their audience. Charles Mingus was known for powerful bass playing, his groundbreaking compositions of visionary genius, and his openness to the individual personalities of the members of his groups. The Mingus Big Band continues this legacy with a cast of New York's most inventive, accomplished jazz musicians.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 28 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 28 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Rodney Jones

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week it's Rodney Jones.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 29 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 30 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 30-31 (Friday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet

One of the brightest young lights in piano today, Isaiah Thompson is the winner of the 2023 American Pianists Awards and the Cole Porter Fellowship in Jazz of the American Pianists Association. A graduate of the Juilliard School, he holds both a Bachelors and a Masters from the institution, and his performance credits speak of a full-fledged career: master musicians Ron Carter, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Steve Turre, and Buster Williams, among others, have employed his talents, as has his alma mater Juilliard, where he now serves as Faculty. For this weekend of performances at the Theater, Thompson brings his quartet, which also plays on night earlier this month on the Jazz Club stage. As always, he will offer to audiences his authentic gifts of joy, humility, passion, and spirit.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 31 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Quintin Harris Trio

An acolyte of Birdland favorite and master pianist Bill Charlap, Quintin Harris performs with a sensibility beyond his years. The New York City Jazz Record writes: “The classic American Songbook has rarely felt so authentic.” Fast-rising in New York City's songbook and bebop circuits, Harris has brought his trio several times to the Birdland stage, and has been a frequent guests in Susie Mosher's Tuesday-night “The Lineup” at the Theater. New York performances at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Jazz Club at the Aman Hotel, The Gotham Jazz Festival, Chelsea Table + Stage, Minton's Playhouse, Jazz On Main—as well as performances with The Bria Skonberg Quintet and a top-5 Finalist spot in the American Jazz Piano Competition in Savannah, Georgia—have established Harris as a confident voice in the newest generation of jazz artists. Performing dexterously on both piano and vocals, he'll employ his suave baritone on American Songbook standards while crafting nimble piano lines.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 1 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Margot Sergent Sextet

Transport yourself back to the 1920 and 30s with Margot Sergent. In her native French, the exquisite vocalist and harpist brings you right into the world of romance, despair, and Bohemian grandeur which characterize the favorite songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and Charles Trenet. Sergent, along with her 6-piece group, invites you on a storyteller‘s journey, performing classics like “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, je ne regrette rien,” and “l'Hymne à l'Amour.” Sergent has performed across Paris and at France's legendary l'Olympia. As saxophone legend Archie Shepp describes: “What she does is pure poetry. No doubt she is one of the most captivating artists of her generation.” This winter engagement marks Sergent's eighth appearance at Birdland.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 1 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Sinne Eeg Trio with Gilad Hekselman

The excellent Sinne Eeg is one of Scandinavia's premier vocalists and songwriters. “Wowing audiences with a single sustained word,” says Downbeat Magazine; “one of the top jazz vocalists on any continent,” says JazzTimes. Winner of the 2014 Ben Webster Prize and Danish Music Awards' Vocal Jazz Album of the Year 4x over, Eeg has graced concert halls across the world fronting quartets as well as orchestras. Unperturbed, technically gifted, and emotionally gripping, Eeg commands the music and stage with a rare vulnerability, honoring musical ancestors Carmen McRae, Sarah Vaughan, Cassandra Wilson, and Dianne Reeves. She has released 8 albums under her own name and another 4 as a co-leader. Highlights of her global career have included work with the Danish Radio Big Band (including the full-length We've Just Begun with the 19-piece group), the prestigious Danish Carl Prize 2018 for Song of the Year (“Aleppo”), and—personally awarded by Denmark's Queen Margrethe, the Queen's Honorary Grant. Eeg will be joined on this Sunday evening at the Theater by guitar virtuoso and modern jazz lodestar Gilad Hekselman.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 1 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum