Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO

The performance is on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of "Three Friends - One Piano" on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM. Shaw, the chart-topping songwriter; Jim Brickman, the Grammy-nominated pianist; and Cincotti, the acclaimed vocalist and musician, will create an evening of "musical chairs" as they play their hits and tell the stories behind them. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Victoria Shaw's songs have been staples on the charts since the early '90s. Victoria's #1 compositions include Garth Brooks's "The River" and "She's Every Woman," Ricky Martin's "So'lo Quiero Amarte," Doug Stone's "Too Busy Being in Love," Jim Brickman's "Sending You a Little Christmas," and "I Love the Way You Love Me," recorded by John Michael Montgomery and Boyzone. Other hits include Eric Church's "Two Pink Lines," Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera's duet "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely," and the Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood duet "Where Your Two Roads Lead." Victoria is the recipient of an Academy of Country Music Award for "Song of the Year," two daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Original Song," four Emmy nominations, and numerous ASCAP and SESAC awards. In addition to writing and performing, Victoria co-produced Lady Antebellum's debut album, for which she won a 2009 CMA Award. In 2019 Victoria became the host of her own series "Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw" on The All Arts Channel. She is currently working on season three. Seasons one and two are available to view on the All Arts TV app.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 #1 albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album was 1995's No Words, and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, and Kenny Loggins, among many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio program "The Jim Brickman Show."

Peter Cincotti was called "one of the most promising singer-pianists of the next generation by The New York Times. A born and bred New Yorker, Cincotti's debut album reached #1 on the Billboard jazz charts, making the eighteen-year-old musician the youngest artist ever to do so. Peter's albums have been produced by legends such as Phil Ramone and sixteen-time Grammy winner David Foster, blending genres from pop to jazz, and leading him to perform in some of the world's most prestigious venues. His highly-anticipated new album Killer on the Keys includes autobiographical originals as well as cover songs honoring some of the most influential piano men and woman of all time, from Scott Joplin to Lady Gaga.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.




Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May Photo
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick… BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut. 
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RA Photo
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit
Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).
MAKE EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May Photo
MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Make ‘Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make ‘Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor.
Karen Akers Timeless In ABOUT TIME Photo
Karen Akers Timeless In ABOUT TIME
Karen Akers brought her consummate artistry, marvelous colleagues, and all the stuff of legend to her latest Birdland offering.

More Hot Stories For You


Rian Keating to Bring TIME STAMPS to Guild HallRian Keating to Bring TIME STAMPS to Guild Hall
April 27, 2023

Rian Keating will bring his acclaimed 2022 MAC Award-winning Time Stamps:  Life Fragments in Story and Song to the Guild Hall on May 25th at 7pm with Darryl Curry at the piano.  
Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Razzle Dazzle To BirdlandPhotos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Razzle Dazzle To Birdland
April 27, 2023

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, which is about to celebrate two decades at the iconic Birdland in NYC, seems to be entering a Golden Age of entertainment! Over the past few months the room has been packed with audiences eager to cheer the impromptu open mic/variety show made up of Broadway performers, cabaret divas, jazzers, and a few acts impossible-to-describe!
Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 BelowAdam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Rent star Adam Pascal in his new solo show from August 30 – September 2 at 7:00pm.
Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANOBirdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO
April 27, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of “Three Friends – One Piano” on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM.
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick… BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut. 
share