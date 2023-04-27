Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of "Three Friends - One Piano" on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM. Shaw, the chart-topping songwriter; Jim Brickman, the Grammy-nominated pianist; and Cincotti, the acclaimed vocalist and musician, will create an evening of "musical chairs" as they play their hits and tell the stories behind them. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Victoria Shaw's songs have been staples on the charts since the early '90s. Victoria's #1 compositions include Garth Brooks's "The River" and "She's Every Woman," Ricky Martin's "So'lo Quiero Amarte," Doug Stone's "Too Busy Being in Love," Jim Brickman's "Sending You a Little Christmas," and "I Love the Way You Love Me," recorded by John Michael Montgomery and Boyzone. Other hits include Eric Church's "Two Pink Lines," Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera's duet "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely," and the Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood duet "Where Your Two Roads Lead." Victoria is the recipient of an Academy of Country Music Award for "Song of the Year," two daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Original Song," four Emmy nominations, and numerous ASCAP and SESAC awards. In addition to writing and performing, Victoria co-produced Lady Antebellum's debut album, for which she won a 2009 CMA Award. In 2019 Victoria became the host of her own series "Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw" on The All Arts Channel. She is currently working on season three. Seasons one and two are available to view on the All Arts TV app.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 #1 albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album was 1995's No Words, and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, and Kenny Loggins, among many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio program "The Jim Brickman Show."

Peter Cincotti was called "one of the most promising singer-pianists of the next generation by The New York Times. A born and bred New Yorker, Cincotti's debut album reached #1 on the Billboard jazz charts, making the eighteen-year-old musician the youngest artist ever to do so. Peter's albums have been produced by legends such as Phil Ramone and sixteen-time Grammy winner David Foster, blending genres from pop to jazz, and leading him to perform in some of the world's most prestigious venues. His highly-anticipated new album Killer on the Keys includes autobiographical originals as well as cover songs honoring some of the most influential piano men and woman of all time, from Scott Joplin to Lady Gaga.

